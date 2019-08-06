Perhaps no NFL player has a more famously restrictive diet than Tom Brady , quarterback for the New England Patriots.

In 2017, it was reported that Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, stick to a mostly plant based regimen, devoid of such mortal crutches as caffeine and alcohol. Brady's dismissal of white flour, dairy, and sugar wasn't particularly unusual, but his revelation that he also banned vegetables like tomatoes, peppers, and mushrooms (which he considers inflammatory) was deemed particularly extreme by many.

Then, in March 2018, Brady broke his strict diet to try a strawberry —a low calorie, high nutrient, healthy snack—for the first time during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert . In the same interview, Brady chided his younger self for eating the "worst diet" of cheeseburgers, beer, and pizza, but he appears to have chilled out a bit in the time since. In a new interview with *Men's Health *he reveals that he even enjoys some "cheat" meals.

“If I’m craving bacon, I have a piece," Brady admitted. "Same with pizza. You should never restrict what you really want. We’re humans, here for one life." Brady being Brady, however, he's not about to slum it with Little Caesar's. "What’s changed as I’ve gotten older is now if I want pizza, I want the best pizza. I don’t eat a slice that tastes like shit and then wonder, Why am I eating shit pizza?” The real question: does he allow inflammatory tomatoes, onions or mushrooms on his fancy pizza? Only Gisele knows...

Related: Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady's Home Is Officially Off the Market, at a Cool $13.95 Million