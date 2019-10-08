Tom Holland has shaved his head, and the stans are bereft. The star sent a nice video message to a fan, and a whistleblower on Twitter exposed Holland’s new haircut, writing “TOM HOLLAND IS HAIRLESS NOOOOOO.” Fans are having fits. Some are upset that the actor slashed off his locks, while others maintain that he still looks really hot. To each their own Tom Holland. Gwyneth Paltrow will never recognize him now!

Holland likely shaved his head for a new role in Cherry , an upcoming film based on Nico Walker’s widely-praised, bestselling book. Cherry is a thinly fictionalized novel based on Walker’s own experiences after returning from a stint as an army medic in Iraq. While struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder, Walker descended into opioid addiction. He went on a crime spree, robbing eleven banks in the Cleveland area in just four months. He was sentenced to eleven years in prison in 2012, and wrote the novel from his cell in Kentucky.

The film version, helmed by Avengers directors Joe and Anthony Russo, stars Holland, and also features Bill Skarsgård, Forrest Goodluck, and James Gandolfini’s son, Michael. In a June profile for Elle , Anthony told writer Molly Lambert that Holland “has such a wonderful innocence to him, which is an amazing quality, but he’s a very complex person and has a lot of colors in him.”

We’d imagine the buzzcut was a required look for filming.

Fans have also pointed out that Holland’s hairline is crooked.

And he has also been compared to Eminem.

Cheer up, stans! Surely Holland’s hair will return as soon as filming on Cherry wraps. To quote one of Jake Gyllenhaal’s adoring Instagram comments, love is in the hair.