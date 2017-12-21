On Wednesday night, Khloé Kardashian finally confirmed the long-gestating rumor that she and her boyfriend, NBA player Tristan Thompson, are expecting their first child in a quintessentially Kardashian way — an Instagram photo showing her oiled-up belly and a Calvin Klein sports bra.

In all the excitement, you may have thought that Thompson himself didn't say or post anything about the happy announcement, but some eagle-eyed fans eventually noticed that he indeed did, in the comments section of Kardashian's photo, no less.

"My love, thank you for [allowing] me to be part of your journey in life and allowing [me] to share this moment with you this is something and [I'll] always cherish…" he wrote . "Girl you look better now."

But Thompson didn't stop there. In separate comment, the athlete continued, “My love, thank you for allowing me to be a part of your journey and entering your life that day at the Bel Air Hotel. One of the best moments of my life. I’m so happy to be on this journey together with you and creating this angel from the man above. Everyday I give thanks to him for bringing us together. I love you so much and I know our little angel feels the love we share together and will know that mommy and daddy loves them unconditional and forever and ever amen.”

Kardashian 's original message to unveil her pregnancy, however, was certainly longer and laden with explanation points. "My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient," she wrote, in part. "I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes!"

Loading View on Instagram

The couple will reportedly welcome the child — a boy, as reported by People — in early 2018.