Even though she's no longer in the Spice Girls—or planning on joining her former group mates on their upcoming reunion —Victoria Beckham is still fully living up to her Posh Spice moniker. The pop artist turned fashion designer stepped out in a raining New York City on Thursday in not one but two looks that included open-toe shoes. Even though it's only 55 degrees outside, Beckham truly braved the rain splashed NYC sidewalks with her posh toes exposed.

She did have an umbrella to shield her upper body from the weather. Beckham combined a pair of black open-toe booties with a vibrant red suit and an umbrella. She also paired the same shoes with an ankle-length black skirt, a black turtleneck, a double-breasted overcoat and her signature black sunglasses. Naturally, all of the latter pieces are from her own line, because who better to advertise it than the designer herself?

Pinterest Photo by James Devaney/GC Images

Pinterest James Devaney/GC Images

One of the reasons Beckham braved the rain was to go on Good Morning America , where she revealed that, actually, sitting out of the Spice Girls reunion was an easy decision. When asked whether or not it was hard, she replied, "You know, it wasn't... I’ll always be a Spice Girl and I’m so proud of everything I achieved. I’m so proud of them. It’s going to be the best show."

So will Beckham at least be taking in one of the shows? Most likely not. She is simply too busy , between her fashion line and her YouTube channel that she's been working on. "I can’t wait to take the kids and see it but, you know, with my business now I just wouldn’t be able to do it, but I wish them so much luck," she said.

This comes a month after Beckham opened up about her workaholic ways. “I get quite obsessive about work," she said . "I don’t stop, I have a lot of trouble sleeping. I am a real insomniac... What I do now is my passion and a full-time job." One thing is for sure: Beckham is impossible to replace in the Spice Girls.