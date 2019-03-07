"Hero" is quite the name to live up to, but then again, so is "Fiennes." At just 21, Hero Fiennes Tiffin—who's also been blessed with the middle name "Beauregard"—has already had to contend with bearing both, and, increasingly, doing so publicly. Seemingly out of nowhere, Fiennes Tiffin has been seemingly everywhere in 2019; he's even already covered two magazines, Wonderland and V Man. ("The sudden fame 'thing' has been a bit overwhelming, but you know, it’s all cool," he recently told the latter.)

After all ,fame isn't exactly new to Fiennes Tiffin; he's the son of the director and producer Martha Fiennes, and, most notably, the nephew of the actors Ralph Fiennes and Joseph Fiennes, aka Commander Fred Waterford in Hulu's adaptation of The Handmaid's Tale . (He's also a direct descendent of British nobility, as a member of the Twisleton-Wykeham-Fiennes family.) And while he may have taken a break, he's actually been in the industry for years now; his first major role was that of an 11-year-old Tom Riddle, aka the younger version of the star villain of the Harry Potter films, Lord Voldemort, who was played by his uncle Ralph.

Pinterest Hero Fiennes Tiffin playing a young Tom Riddle in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009). Courtesy of IMDb

Back then, "the incentive was more the day off from school" than any real interest in acting," Fiennes Tiffin recently told Vogue . Even with school out of the picture, though, Fiennes Tiffin is still appearing on screens, from Netflix's series Safe , alongside Michael C. Hall, to the lead in After , an adaptation of Harry Styles fan fiction , opposite Katherine Langford 's little sister, Josephine Langford and Selma Blair. (Even though it doesn't hit theaters until April, it's already garnered no shortage of comparisons to Fifty Shades of Gray. )

Pinterest Hero Fiennes Tiffin in After (2019). Courtesy of IMDb and Wattpad

Like a true scion , Fiennes Tiffin hasn't limited himself to just one profession. Signed to Storm Models, he's also already made quite the foray into fashion, beginning with his role in Baz Luhrmann's fashion film for H&M x Erdem in 2017. Since then, he's starred in Dolce & Gabbana's spring/summer 2018 campaign and walked in their fall/winter 2018 show, plus managed to weather the label's controversy . (This season, for example, he wisely took things in from the sidelines, like when he took a seat in the *Stranger Things* section of the front row at Salvatore Ferragamo last month during Milan Fashion Week.

He may have failed to land roles in Stranger Things or The Hate U Give —as well as, ironically enough, Dunkirk —but the Londoner will no doubt have an audience again soon. His Instagram following, which currently stands at 718,000, can't seem to stop growing—much like the memes about his character.

