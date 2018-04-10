What do you get when you mix Gossip Girl , Pretty Little Liars , and Riverdale in a blender, but acknowledge the subplots are creepy and make all the actors age-appropriate? The answer is, apparently, You , Lifetime's new show in which Penn Badgley once again stalks a carefree blonde woman and tries to get her to fall in love with him by learning all her secrets on the Internet.

On Tuesday, Lifetime released the trailer for You , and as far as we can glean from the clips and the IMDb page , the plot goes like this: Dan Humphrey from Gossip Girl (Penn Badgley) plays a creepy bookstore owner named Joe Goldberg who is obsessed with a woman named Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail), who in turn goes by the Instagram handle of @BeckdelTest. (Nice.) One night, he follows her to a more-or-less deserted subway stop (in Greenpoint!), during which she fumbles and falls onto the tracks. She is then rescued by Creepy Dan Humphrey, who immediately embarks on a passionate, mirror-sex-having relationship with his unwitting victim. Unfortunately, Emily from Pretty Little Liars (Shay Mitchell), who goes by Peach Salinger (really?) in this show, does not approve, and she makes it her mission to expose Joe's unethical, Google-stalking ways. Love, obsession, seduction, deception, rejection, and revenge ensue—at least according to the title cards.

Boy, does this tick off all the classic sexy-teen-murder-drama boxes. Women walking around mansions holding guns in expensive lingerie? Check. A creepy brunette English major who begins a relationship with a woman under false pretenses? Check. Shay Mitchell as a woman with an unrequited crush on her queer-baiting childhood best friend? Check and check. Oh, and did we mention it's from Greg Berlanti, the executive producers of Riverdale ?

You comes to the small-screen this September. You can watch the full trailer, below.

