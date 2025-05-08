Annabelle Dexter-Jones on Her 'Succession' Mullet & Lip Filler Regret

Welcome to Skin Talk With Laura Love, our video series in which stars of fashion, film, television, and beyond share their beauty secrets with the licensed model and esthetician.

The sixth episode of our first season of Skin Talk With Laura Love features “the coolest girl in New York City,” as Love puts it: Annabelle Dexter-Jones. The actor, who has starred in projects ranging from Succession and American Horror Story to the indie horror flick Bad Things, swears she “doesn’t have a big beauty routine, doesn’t care about this stuff.” But after bringing six different beauty bags for her products and demonstrating a healthy skincare knowledge in a round of “True or False,” we beg to differ. Dexter-Jones shares her skincare and haircare routines from top to bottom—including a tool that was recommended by Madonna’s makeup artist, the PureLift Face. “Madge always uses this,” Dexter-Jones says.

The 38-year-old also shares her biggest beauty regret: injecting filler in her lips. “I don’t have a lot of skin regrets,” she notes, “[But lip filler] felt like it changed my face and felt like it wasn’t good.” With acting, “you want to look like a real person,” Dexter-Jones adds. “That’s something that I find tough in film and television. It takes me out of it when I’m watching something, and I’m like, ‘That person has filler.’ And if you watch movies from the ’70s or ’80s, there are these women who are stunning and beautiful, but they’re not perfect. I kind of miss that.” Real women have always been her inspiration, as she points out that she is more likely to be inspired by her sisters, Samantha and Charlotte Ronson, than supermodels or A-list stars.

Still, Dexter-Jones appreciates how working in Hollywood gives her a chance to play around with her look, saying, “Sometimes I’ll use a part as an excuse to do something drastic that I want to do with my hair. They’re like, ‘You can use a wig!’ I’m like, ‘No. Let’s dye it black.’ It’s such a fun way into a character.”

Lastly, Love and Dexter-Jones test out the latter’s “ice and eyeliner” hack, which calls for a quick dunk of the face in a bowl of icy cold water, then a swipe or two of eyeliner before leaving the house. Quick, easy, and definitely cool-girl approved.

