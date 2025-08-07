Welcome to Skin Talk With Laura Love, our video series in which stars of fashion, film, television, and beyond share their beauty secrets with the licensed model and esthetician.

In the latest episode, host Laura Love sits down with Dr. Shereene Idriss, the renowned (and TikTok’s favorite) dermatologist and entrepreneur, aka #PillowTalkDerm. But despite her massive following on social media, she’s hesitant to call herself an influencer. “Please do not get influenced by how I dress,” Dr. Idriss says, laughing. “I don’t view myself as an influencer. I view myself more as a skin educator, extending what I do in my practice so people can help themselves and feel more comfortable.”

There’s good reason why Idriss, who is based in New York City, counts Emily Ratajkowski, Ashley Graham, and Paloma Elsesser among her dedicated clientele. She’s a relatable skin guru who shares her skincare wisdom with her nearly 1.5 million-strong following on TikTok and Instagram. Her quippy, bite-size videos dive deep on the science behind skincare, and Dr. Idriss is beloved for her no-nonsense, honest approach to beauty. She talks candidly about her own experiences with Laura Love: her struggle with IVF, losing her job, and struggling with melasma.

Dr. Idriss was inspired to create her own skincare brand in 2020. While she was sick with Covid, a “sunscreen scandal” occurred: “a sunscreen was being labeled a certain way, but was not delivering on that protection,” Idriss tells Love. One night, in a half-sick state of delirium, Idriss posted a poll on social media. “‘Should we start our own brand?’” she recalls asking her followers. “10,000 people voted yes. I was like, ‘Is this a Braveheart moment?!’”

Dr. Idriss brings her big, silver beauty bag to the Skin Talk table, guiding Love through both her daytime and nighttime routines. (Evenings, she notes, not only involve a multistep skincare regimen—it’s also a time to take magnesium at “6 PM to try to go to sleep by, like, 10,” she says with a laugh.) When she wakes up in the morning, Dr. Idriss first grabs her own brand’s Depuffer Roll-On Serum. “Believe it or not, before I say hello to my husband, I roll this around my eyes,” she notes jokingly. Nighttime, on the other hand, “is when most of the skincare gets done—it’s also my excuse to run away from my kids and lock myself in my bathroom.”

When it comes to melasma, anything can trigger Idriss, who says she suffers from skin discoloration and hyperpigmentation triggered by heat and sun. “Be very consistent with an over-the-counter skincare routine that targets pigment,” she suggests. “But when you see it flare up, don’t hesitate to treat it with prescription.” Lasers to treat melasma, on the other hand, is a “huge misconception,” Dr. Idriss says. “It’s like getting liposuction, and not going to the gym to maintain.”

The dermatologist also shares her unfiltered beliefs on treatments of all kinds. When it comes to Botox, “I don’t believe in preventative,” she says. “You start when the lines appear, when they start to bother you. You do not start when you are worried about the lines appearing!” Microneedling with PRF has left Dr. Idriss “obsessed.” But “not everyone responds. So the biggest risk you’re going to lose is, maybe, money.” She uses this technique in lieu of filler above her lip.

Lastly, Idriss shares her must-haves, including a cooling neck fan and her brand’s own UV-protecting visor and rash guard. The visor boasts adjustability and a sweatband (it looks spectacular on Love, we must say.) “It’s the best conversation starter at parties,” Dr. Idriss adds.

