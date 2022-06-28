The Best Beauty Launches of June

It’s not a passing trend—your scalp needs microbiome balance to thrive. Unless you’re super granola with your haircare practices, you’re likely exposing the scalp to constant exposure to chemical dyes, bleach, straightening products, as well as excessive heat from the blow dryer, thus setting off the healthy microbiome. Nutrafol’s latest product line launch tackles this issue with science-backed research that includes a three-step scalp care system. This is one of the most thoroughly advanced scalp care products on the market. It includes a Build-Up Blocker which consists of an exfoliating mask (to be used 1-2 times a week) to remove and detoxify all of the excess with which we bombard our hair. The Root Purifier is a sulfate-free daily cleansing shampoo with prebiotics and nourishing vegan protein. The Root Purifier aims to create a PH-balanced environment for your strands. The final treatment is the Stress Reliever, a microbiome rebalancer to use every day. This third emulsion uses not only collagen boosters in its formulation, but also soothing botanicals with pre- and post-biotics to calm your scalp and treat any dryness or sensitivity.