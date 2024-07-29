The 11 Best New Beauty Products That Launched in July

With such an enormous range of beauty and skincare products (celeb-backed or otherwise) released each month, how can you discern whether the latest moisturizer, mascara, or lipstick is actually worth purchasing? That’s where we come in. In 2024, W will publish a monthly roundup of the best beauty products that launched recently—genuine game-changers you should consider purchasing. Whether you’re a skincare connoisseur, an avid makeup collector (slash borderline hoarder) or you’re simply browsing for something fresh to add to your beauty regimen, these are our favorite new products, which we recommend incorporating into your repertoire.

Tom Ford Beauty Eye Repair Concentrate $290 See on Bergdorf Goodman This new peptide-rich eye cream will restore your peepers to perfection. Formulated to dramatically smooth lines around the eyes and hydrate, Tom Ford’s potent brew contains polyphenol-rich porcelain cacao (which also helps counteract blue light pollution) as well as the vitamin C-rich active Gyokuro, to diminish dark spots, brighten, and support elasticity.

SkinCeuticals P-TIOX Wrinkle Modulating Peptide Serum $148 See on Skinceuticals When paired with neurotoxins (in other words, Botox) this product helps minimize wrinkles for overall radiance and smoothness—good riddance, cheek folds and marionette lines. This is an excellent product to incorporate into your summer skincare routine for a beautiful glow.

Rye Beauty Brow Milk $32 See on Rye Beauty No need for lamination with this innovative brow gel-pomade hybrid. Rye Beauty’s product lifts, softens, and holds your brows in place. Formulated with soothing licorice root and pomegranate extract to enhance circulation and support strong follicles—along with Myristoyl Pentapeptide to promote hair growth and keratin production—this exceptional pomade will have your brows looking their best.

Diorshow 5 Couleurs Plan de Paris Limited Edition Eye Palette $78 See on Dior Another winner from Dior Beauty that you must bring along on all your summertime travels. Introducing this gorgeous limited-edition eyeshadow set, featuring five stunning warm hues to complement your tan. These pigments look brilliant worn individually, or paired to perfection. The Champagne tones flatter a sultry red lip—or create the ultimate summer smoky eye with the deepest brown and the surrounding supporting shades.

David Mallett Elixir Hair and Scalp Rescue €125 See on David Mallett Presenting a new scalp and strand oil that will become a permanent fixture in your medicine cabinet. Leave David Mallett’s Elixir on for thirty minutes, or even overnight, for a supercharged hair mask. Created by the renowned French hairstylist himself, this soothing scalp elixir is designed to calm irritated and dry scalps while providing essential moisture for all hair types. Infused with healing broccoli oil to naturally tame frizz and stimulate growth, this product also contains hydrating jojoba oil to impart a beautiful, nourishing sheen. Sweet almond oil also helps maintain your healthiest hair by controlling excess oils and adding an extra layer of vibrance. This hair elixir is free from fragrance, PEG, silicone, sulfate, coloring, and mineral oils, making it pure and gentle for everyone.

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Overnight Treatment $98 See on Nordstrom While there are countless trendy, hip brands all over TikTok, nothing compares to the expertise of Estée Lauder’s renowned scientists. Estée Lauder’s new Advanced Repair Overnight Treatment stands out as a stellar choice, leaving your face smooth as silk while reinforcing the skin barrier. This treatment is rich with not only skin-barrier protectants, but also lipid infusions, and fast-acting peptides that work during the night to renew your skin and enhance its elasticity.

Chanel Summer 2024 Makeup Collection: Stylo Ombre et Contour Eyeshadow and Liner $32 See on Chanel Chanel has created a fresh and uber-stylish new eye look that’s perfect for summer. We liked this slime green shade, Dream Leaf, as a top-lash liner, then going in with an aubergine hue under the lash line.

GRO+ Advanced Hair Serum $78 see on Vegamour Vegamour’s latest innovation is a vegan anti shedding system for your hair, featuring a standout serum designed to nourish at the root and make strands more dense. This powerful blend features rhapontic rhubarb root and Japanese beauty berry extract, both packed with protective polyphenols. Not only does this formulation help reduce the loss of hair, but it also provides antioxidant protection for your scalp.

Pat McGrath Labs Eye Shadow Quad: Sublime Blooms $56 See on Pat McGrath Embrace a little summer fun with this colorful palette. These whimsical hues are perfect the season: we love the rose pigment used in tandem with the lilac shades. Consider pairing them with a sleek blue liner—applied with a thin brush.

Dr.Jart+ Prejuvenation Firming Bakuchiol Cream for Preventative Aging $64 See on Amazon If you prefer bakuchiol over retinol, Dr. Jart’s products are a fantastic choice. Known for purity and effectiveness, this K-beauty brand delivers on skincare promises without causing irritation. Both the bakuchiol serum and face cream are gentle enough for daily use, and both contain collagen peptides and that healing, hydrating powerhouse: glycerin. Use these products both day and night to help reduce signs of pores, and to smooth out wrinkles.