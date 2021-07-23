When you think of Jennifer Lopez, two things immediately spring to mind: her incomparable talent, and her otherworldly glow. The Puerto Rican megastar been entertainment’s foremost triple threat for nearly two decades: her green Versace dress broke the nascent internet before Google image search even existed, her 2020 Super Bowl halftime performance is already legendary, and she was born to play the role of Selena Quintanilla in the titular biopic. Never mind her acclaimed performance in Hustlers, chart-topping pop songs like “If You Had My Love” that live our brains rent-free, and her new turn as a Netflix media mogul. Lopez does it all, and she looks like a goddess while doing it.
As much as Lopez’s career boggles the mind, her beauty has always been as immaculate her work. At 52, she’s only getting hotter; her signature glowing skin, shiny highlighted hair, and extraordinary figure haven’t waned from her 2000s-era perfection — it’s almost impossible to find any style or beauty missteps in her archive, because no matter the decade’s trends, her sunny aura transcends the fads of the moment. In fact, Lopez’s basic look hasn’t changed much over the years. Why tweak absolute perfection? This Leo season, indulge in Lopez’s sublime beauty and note that, while the times change, her luminous skin, sumptuously glossy lips, and fierce smoky eyes have only burned brighter.