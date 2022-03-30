When someone like Zendaya steps out on the Oscars red carpet looking like perfection in a custom Valentino look, it’s easy to imagine the village of people who came together to create this finished product. There’s the designer, the stylist, the hairdresser, of course, but also assistants, a nail tech, and no doubt someone from the Bulgari team keeping their eye on the millions of dollars worth of diamonds covering the actress. This time, though Zendaya gave at least one of her team members the evening off. The Dune star just revealed she did her makeup for both the Oscars and the after party this year, proving once again that her talent knows no bounds.

On Tuesday, Zendaya took to Instagram to share some shots from the festivities. There, she posted a photo of herself from the Oscar red carpet with the caption, “Every now and then I do my own beat.”

Instagram/@zendaya

Zendaya tagged Lancome in the post, which is fitting considering she became a spokesperson for the brand back in 2019. We can also assume, then, that the actress used the brand’s products to complete her silver eye for the evening, a fairly subtle look with a glossy neutral lip to match.

But the Euphoria star wasn’t done there. Following the award show, Zendaya changed into a perfectly tailored suit from Sportmax for the after party, which means she had to switch up her makeup too, of course. Once again, she took this responsibility on herself. This time, the actress embraced a bit more edge, with a metallic charcoal shadow swiped across her eye and into a wing.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

With just two looks, the actress proved her makeup range, and added another dimension to her already heavily talked-about red carpet moments. Watch out Julia Fox, looks like someone is coming for your dark eye makeup crown.