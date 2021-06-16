The end is nigh — of the pandemic, that is. Now that people are getting vaccinated, COVID-19 safety restrictions are being lifted, and life is tentatively returning to normal, whatever that means now. Ariana Grande celebrated the light at the end of quarantine tunnel with a fitting song-and-dance number on The Late Late Show with James Corden — her first musical moment since getting secretly married to Dalton Gomez last month.

In “No Lockdowns Anymore,” set to the tune of Hairspray’s “Good Morning Baltimore,” Grande and Corden tick off a list of things that none of us will miss from this very strange and sad collective experience. Time to shut off Zoom after “15 long months stuck on mute,” sings Corden, who is sporting a scraggly quarantine beard. Grande lauds the simple pleasure of wearing pants that are not sweatpants, though it remains to be seen if the post-pandemic world is the end of our comfy attire. But there’s brunch and bottomless mimosas, catching a matinée at the theater, so many activities we took for granted. Grande jokes that “making plans is like having sex,” which, depending on your vibe, can be the same thing during the ultimate hot girl summer.

Grande is also getting milage out of Versace’s Fall/Winter 2021 square-toed heels. It’s her second time wearing the shoes in a full Versace look — this time, she’s in a canary yellow Fembot mini-dress with monochrome printed tights and the matching Mary Jane satin platforms. She’s clearly picked out her honeymoon period platforms of choice, which seem to be surprisingly comfortable for a musical dance number in the street. You can watch the video below.