Joe Alwyn Has a Steamy Affair in the Conversations With Friends Teaser

Get ready for another wave of Sally Rooney fever. The release date of Conversations With Friends, Hulu’s second adaptation of the Irish writer’s best-selling novels, isn’t until May, but the trailer that dropped on Tuesday already has us ready. It isn’t hard to see why: The 12-episode miniseries is written by the same crew behind Normal People, the Rooney adaptation that became a cultural phenomenon in 2020. (For a few months there, talk of the two horny Irish teens played by Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal was seemingly unavoidable.)

This time around, there are double the Irish millennials getting steamy. Frances, played by Alison Oliver, is a 21-year-old college student who is best friends with her ex-girlfriend Bobbi, played by Sasha Lane. (Though from the look of the trailer, they aren’t entirely platonic.) A spoken word poetry event leads to a chance encounter with Nick (Joe Alwyn) and Melissa (Jemima Kirke), and Frances and Bobbi are thrilled when the slightly older married couple welcome them into their lives. There’s no denying Bobbi and Melissa’s chemistry, and the more they openly flirt, the more Frances is inspired to strike things up with Nick—and to keep things a secret.

At first, Frances and Bobbi are as open about their romantic lives as usual. “Wouldn’t it depress you to sleep with someone who loves someone else?,” Frances asks Bobbi towards the start of the teaser. The camera flashes to Nick and Melissa on a night out before Bobbi replies, “Not if they loved me too.” Frances evidently feels similarly, because the next time we see her, she’s in bed with a sweaty and clearly flustered Nick. Clearly, this wasn’t a one-time affair. “What we’re doing is insanely risky,” Nick eventually says. And—if that’s your style—insanely hot.