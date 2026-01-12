Behind the Scenes of the Raucous 2026 Golden Globe Awards

The Golden Globes are often referred to as “Hollywood’s biggest party of the year,” but the 2026 awards show might be more accurately described as “Hollywood’s Bar Mitzvah.” Perhaps it was the playlist of early aughts tracks pumping through the Beverly Hilton ballroom Sunday night, or the vision of Timothée Chalamet stepping onstage in front of a congregation of people as a major award-winning man. Either way, the tone of the evening was high-energy and celebratory—and while the heartfelt speeches, roasts, and reactions were all streamed on CBS and Paramount+, there was much the cameras couldn’t catch.

Serving as host (or rabbi) for the evening, Nikki Glaser delivered an opening sermon that set a jolly mood for the night. Chalamet—joined by his girlfriend Kylie Jenner after she bypassed the red carpet—had a direct view of the stage, where he laughed hysterically at Glaser’s many digs. Her rib toward George Clooney seemed to especially tickle the 30-year-old actor. (Perhaps Chalamet, too, has watery Nespresso.) Zoë Kravitz, meanwhile, couldn’t contain herself when the attention was directed at Sean Penn’s alleged drug habits. “Oh my god, oh my god, oh my god,” she muttered in response to the racy joke.

Amanda Seyfried Getty

Getty

There was a constant presence of Moët & Chandon, the official champagne of the awards ceremony for the 35th year running. From the second guests stepped on the red carpet, they were greeted with ready-to-drink mini bottles of bubbly, handed out by red-suited male models (who were likely hoping to get noticed by the Heated Rivalry season two casting department).

This year, the organizers opted for an enclosed step-and-repeat, meaning the flashing lights and camera equipment had the temperature rising quickly. Attendees like Aimee Lou Wood and Ryan Destiny, in cumbersome ballgowns, made their way through the heat. “I feel like I’m carrying one hundred pounds,” Destiny said once safely inside.

Stellan Skarsgård admires one of the Moët men. Getty

Lori Harvey, Ryan Destiny, Jihyo, and Liza Koshy at the Moët bar on the red carpet. German Larkin

A reprieve from the red carpet chaos was granted at the red lacquered Moët bar, where Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams—undoubtedly one of the most sought-after names of the evening—took a break from the demanding reporters to participate in Moët’s Toast for a Cause initiative. His involvement meant Moët donated to his charity of choice, the BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver. Williams was one of over 30 guests who made a charitable toast on Sunday night, allowing for over $30,000 in donations to various organizations.

The drinking did not stop once guests made their way into the ballroom. Many beelined for the bar, while others settled into their seats and started popping the full-size Moët before there were even winners to toast. “It’s a real celebration to get to cheers with special people at this event,” said K-pop star and TWICE group member Jihyo, who attended this year for the first time. Each table slowly turned into a graveyard of empty bottles and edamame pods—the only available nosh for those who missed the catered Nobu dinner.

Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus. Getty

Joe Keery, George Daniel, and Charli XCX Getty

Lisa and Ariana Grande Getty

There were clear favorites within the crowd, with Sinners enjoying roaring applause every time the announcer even mentioned the film’s name. The inaugural podcast category, meanwhile, received a tepid response from the otherwise tuned-in audience, but Amy Poehler’s win did rile everyone back up, with cheering led by a whooping Maya Rudolph from the front row.

It was The White Lotus table, though, that took on the role of the winners’ cheerleaders. Parker Posey, Wood, and Lisa were often on their feet, clapping for the night’s honorees. After accepting their awards, each winner passed by the rowdy group to receive an extra set of personal props from the HBO show’s cast.

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Parker Posey Getty

Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie. Getty

While some complained about the outdated music choices, Posey, specifically, seemed to love them, taking every throwback track as an opportunity for a dance break, especially when “Drop It Like It’s Hot” announced the entrance of Snoop Dogg. The White Lotus vacationers were also seen breaking into the “survival kits” Snoop handed out on the red carpet, which contained joints and barbecue chips branded by the rapper. If the crew needed a lighter, they could have headed over to the One Battle After Another table, where Penn lit up a cigarette at one point during the ceremony.

Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet, and Josh Safdie Getty

Elle Fannine, Chalamet, and Jenner. Getty

Dwayne Johnson and Chalamet. Getty

By the end of the show, everyone had become noticeably looser. Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence escaped to the back bar to catch up (and perhaps talk Miss Piggy). Chalamet and Jenner welcomed a parade of admirers at their table, with Elle Fanning stopping by to greet the couple, along with Paul Mescal and Jennifer Lopez.

It was a raucous evening, to be sure. But it ended on a sweet note with the Best Motion Picture, Drama award going to Hamnet; director Chloé Zhao closed out the broadcast with a moving speech. As guests drained their flutes and filtered out of the ballroom, careful not to step on trains or trip over wires, congratulations were flying. Zhao and her cast were mobbed, as was Paul Thomas Anderson, who took home Best Director, Best Screenplay, and Best Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy for One Battle After Another. Others were already busy scrolling X, eager to see how the public reacted to their look/speech/interview, or else heading to the after parties, where fewer prying eyes would allow for even more debauchery (and maybe even the Hora).

The Hamnet table celebrating. Getty