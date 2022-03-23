On Wednesday morning, Harry Styles announced the May 20 release of his third studio album Harry’s House by tweeting a photo of himself standing on the ceiling of, well, Harry’s house, which is decorated with a vase of tulips, burnt orange sofa, and almost entirely empty white walls. The 28-year-old musician also shared a 40-second video of himself wandering onto the stage of an opulent empty theater. As in the photo (which we’re assuming to be the album cover), he’s wearing a custom spring 2022 ensemble by the London-based designer Molly Goddard consisting of a floaty embroidered blouse with a Peter Pan collar, wide-leg jeans decorated with a single red flower, and white ballet flats topped off with bows. (Unlike many of his more feminine looks, the pieces are unisex and men’s rather than womenswear.)

Needless to say, Styles’s 37.4 million followers promptly lost it—and assumed the same pondering position as he does in the photo while thinking hard about what exactly he has in store. What else can be found in Harry’s house? Does he share it with his beau Olivia Wilde? Or is the title an indicator that he’s pivoting to actual house music? Or are we to expect something more along the lines of a modern PeeWee’s Playhouse? Below, all our questions and answers in the two months ahead of the album’s release.

What will it sound like?

The 40-second trailer only features ambient sound, so on the very, very off chance that Styles has given up on singing, we can’t say just yet. But if he continues on the trajectory of his previous album, 2019’s Fine Line, we’re in for some pop-rock bops and love songs about dating, sex, and feeling sad. (Not to mention some top-tier music videos that will likely find him wearing Gucci.)

When will we get a first listen?

The first single’s drop may very well be just around the corner. Styles released “Lights Up” two months and two days ahead of Fine Line’s full release, and we just so happen to be a little less than two months away from May 20. What’s more, he may have already hinted at the song’s title: #YouAreHome is among the four hashtags that auto-populate with a mini Hazza emoji on Twitter.

Will he be going on tour?

Styles has yet to confirm as much, but it seems all but guaranteed that the answer is yes. The world tour for Fine Line featured no less than 40 stops across the globe, making him one of the most prominent pop stars to return to performing amid the pandemic. Speaking of which, should a new variant arise, Styles will likely again implement health and safety measures by requiring concertgoers and staffers to be masked, as well as show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test taken 48 hours in advance. With any luck, he’ll again offer up some dating advice too.

What else does Styles have planned for 2022?

Styles has been keeping busy, particularly when it comes to his budding acting career. The 28-year-old will next star as the husband of a 1950s housewife played by Florence Pugh in Don’t Worry Darling, which is directed by his real-life partner Olivia Wilde and is due for a September 23 release. He’s also wrapped filming on My Policeman, which finds him as a gay cop married to a woman played by The Crown’s Emma Corrin, who’s forced to come to terms with her husband’s sexuality when he reunites with an old flame. Meanwhile, he’s stepped into the beauty sphere with Pleasing, a line specializing in nail polish that he’ll no doubt be wearing whenever he goes on the Harry’s House tour.