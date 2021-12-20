2021 Has One More Unpredictable Romance Rumor

Another year, another lineup of unexpected celebrity couples, from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker to Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde. With just 11 days to go until 2022, it might be time to add another to that list. On Sunday, less than a month after ending his one-year relationship with the model Kaia Gerber, Euphoria star Jacob Elordi was spotted on what appeared to be a coffee date with Olivia Jade. The sighting makes for what’s no doubt a welcome change in headlines for the latter, who recently attempted to put the Operation Varsity Blues scandal behind her with a stint on Dancing With the Stars.

Per the Daily Mail, Elordi and Jade met up with friends on Sunday before taking a solo stroll around the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles with Elordi’s golden retriever Layla. Jade toted a coveted bag from Gucci’s Balenciaga remix, but otherwise looked notably casual in a trucker hat, sweats, and fuzzy slippers. Elordi stuck to his hoodie-and-jeans uniform, paired with what appeared to be Birkenstock clogs. Both stayed hydrated with large glass Mountain Valley water bottles. It’s unclear how the pair know each other, and for whatever it’s worth, neither follows the other on Instagram. The development, did however comes, after crowd-sourced gossip Instagram reported that the pair had been spotted around LA in the past week.

Elordi isn’t alone in apparently moving on. Gerber was also spotted on what may have been a daytime date on Sunday, heading to a yoga glass with Austin Butler, star of Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis Presley biopic. (The 30-year-old actor, who is a decade Gerber’s senior, ended his nine-year relationship with Vanessa Hudgens late last year.) The potential pairing isn’t as likely to turn heads as Elordi and Jade. But thanks to Gerber, Elordi can handle the attention that would come with dating Jade. “She handles herself wonderfully publicly,” he said of his ex in a new interview with Men’s Health. “I’ve learned so much from her about how to handle [fame], how to deal with it and just kind of be whatever about it.”