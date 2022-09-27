Forget about cuffing season, suiting season is upon us, and stars everywhere are breaking out trousers and jackets of all shapes and sizes. But while many may be embracing the classic blues, blacks, and grays associated with suits, Jodie Turner-Smith, ever the fashion risk-taker, is following a cue from Iman, and rejecting traditional fall color palettes for something a little more cheerful.

The actress stepped out on Monday evening for dinner at Nobu in Malibu with her husband, Joshua Jackson. While they were in California, Turner-Smith was very much giving Miami Vice with her light pink suit with a satin trim and padded shoulders. The straight leg pants that bunched at the ankle and scrunched up arms added to the ‘80s aesthetic, as did the unbuttoned shirt underneath. Turner-Smith then finished off the look with two silver chain necklaces, metallic slingback pumps, and an off-white spiked Gucci bag.

Jackson, meanwhile, kept things more casual, pairing khakis with a white tee and thin gold chain, adding a bit of color in the form of his Gucci sneakers. The couple’s outing comes after a weekend of rumors that Jackson and Turner-Smith had broken up. The chatter began when someone noticed the two weren’t following each other on Instagram. Despite the social media situation, the pair continued to support each other in public, with Jackson speaking about his wife during an interview with E! News last week.

“She is undeniably one of the most beautiful women on the planet,” he said. “And she always smashes it when she's on the red carpet. That is truly a wonder to behold. But I will tell you, that there is nothing like waking up in the morning, opening my eyes and seeing her face in the morning.” Those sound like the words of a man very much still in a relationship, and the pair has since followed each other on Instagram. So, it’s safe to say all is well between the couple.