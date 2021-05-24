Congratulations, Hailey: Justin Bieber Shaved Off His “Dreadlocks”

Recently, it appeared that Justin Bieber had once again turned over a new leaf. Last month, the 27-year-old made it clear to GQ that he no longer runs in the same circles as his former “second father,” the recently disgraced “hip pastor” Carl Lentz, and other pillars of the Hillsong megachurch. But then, less than two weeks later, Bieber posted an Instagram of himself sporting a hairstyle that emulated dreadlocks. He isn’t the only white celebrity to try out dreads over the years. But unlike, say, Zac Efron, Bieber is a repeat offender, and therefore seemingly unaware of or indifferent to the accusations of cultural appropriation he first faced in 2016.

On Sunday, Bieber posted an Instagram was blessedly dreadlocks-free. (While certainly an improvement, whoever had the honor of buzzing Bieber’s head doesn’t seem to be the most adept at handling clippers.) The update came on the heels of square after square of permutations of dread approximations, from pigtails to topknots to even triple space buns. It appeared that Bieber was not experimenting, but rather at a loss as to how to handle his mangy new ‘do. Not even one seemed to satisfy his followers: Prior to his latest post, which prompted those who’ve been “praying [for his] scalp” to rejoice, his average ‘like’ count had fallen by the millions.

Undoubtedly, though, no one is more pleased than Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber. The model has adoringly stood by her husband throughout his many questionable hair choices over the years, but not even she could tolerate the mustache he, unfortunately, resurrected in 2018. (She forced him to shave it off in the middle of a date.) At that point, though, it had made enough of a splash that Vanity Fair invented a word to describe the aesthetic he pioneered alongside Pete Davidson: “scumbro.”

Still, if Bieber’s track record is any indication, it won’t be long before he’s back to turning heads. With any luck, though, he’ll continue to break the promise he made in 2018: “I’m going to grow my hair down to my toes.”