Earlier this week, Kristen Stewart revealed she is engaged to screenwriter Dylan Meyer. “We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it,” Stewart told Howard Stern on his radio show on Tuesday morning. The pair have been together for over two years, though they have known each other for a decade, and soon they will be connected in holy matrimony. Though it just became public knowledge, this wedding is already shaping up to big one in the Hollywood wedding industrial complex, so we’re keeping track of all the details about the upcoming nuptials as they come in.

How did Kristen and Dylan meet?

Stewart and Meyer, a screenwriter responsible for the script of Amy Poehler’s Netflix movie Moxie, originally met on a movie set about a decade ago, though they didn’t reconnect and became friends until six years later. “She rocked up at a friend's birthday and I was like, ‘Where have you been and how have I not known you?’” Stewart told Stern back in 2019. It wasn’t until a few years after that, however, that Stewart and Meyer actually started dating. Right away, Stewart knew Meyer was the one. During that same interview with Stern back in 2019, she said she couldn’t “fucking wait” to propose. Two years later and it finally happened, though Meyer was the one to pop the question.

"I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it,” Stewart told Stern during the more recent interview.

Who is going to officiate the wedding?

That has been the question of the hour. While talking to Stern, Stewart mentioned she would like celebrity chef, Guy Fieri to have the honor of officiating her upcoming wedding.

“We did hear that Guy Fieri from the Food Network officiates a lot of gay weddings,” she said, referring to when Fieri officiated 101 gay weddings at once in Florida in 2015. “So, the idea of that man — that sweet, sweet spikey headed man — coming to our wedding and officiating it, it just makes me laugh so much.”

Well, it turns out, Fieri is in to make the Stewart/Meyer affair his 102nd gay wedding. Stewart went on the Today Show on Thursday morning where Fieri himself had a message for her. “I’ve heard through the Flavortown grapevine that you’re looking for a sweet, spikey-haired officiant for your wedding,” he said. “I’m all in.”

Stewart seemed extremely excited about the offer, confirming that she does, actually want Fieri to officiate. “Does he live in LA?” she asked. “We should talk about this.”

Is Kristen wearing an engagement ring?

Usually, the first sign of a celeb engagement is the ring, followed by confirmation from the couple itself. So, since Stewart confirmed the news first, everyone has been searching the actress’ hand for a diamond ring. Considering Stewart is known for her edgy style, however, it is unlikely she would wear a traditional engagement ring, and it seems like that’s the case.

At the UK premiere for her upcoming movie, Spencer, Stewart was spotted with a geometric, platinum ring on the finger, and she was seen wearing it again just days ago. So, is that what Meyer used to pop the question? Could be, but as of now we don’t know for sure.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Gotham/GC Images

What are they going to wear?

Again, we don’t know, but considering Stewart’s longstanding relationship with Chanel, we can assume at least she will be wearing the French brand on her big day. While promoting Spencer over the last few weeks, Stewart has been almost exclusively wearing the label, so why should she mix things up for such an important event?