Looking for something to watch on Netflix? Nicki Minaj, who has come out of sort-of-retirement to re-release her breakthrough mixtape “Beam Me Up Scotty,” has a binge-watching recommendation for her Barbz. In an open letter to her fans, Minaj revealed that she is “obsessing over” The Crown, and was particularly effusive in her praise of Claire Foy, who played Queen Elizabeth II in the first two seasons of the show.

“I can’t get enough of Claire Foy’s perfect face,” wrote Minaj, echoing all of our sentiments about her Golden Globe-winning performance. “I want to eat it. It just does the right thing in every single scene.” Olivia Coleman, who took on the role of the queen in the two most recent seasons of the show, is a “great actress,” said Minaj.

She also lauded Gillian Anderson’s portrayal of Margaret Thatcher, the United Kingdom’s first woman prime minister. Thatcher was known for her distinct speech style and mannerisms, and Anderson captured them perfectly, also scoring a Golden Globe for her performance of the deeply controversial conservative politician. “I also can’t believe how much I enjoy Gillian Anderson’s portrayal of Margaret Thatcher,” Minaj wrote, admitting that she is, at heart, a “Meryl StreepINISTA.” Streep played Thatcher in the 2011 biopic The Iron Lady.

Minaj had ebullient words for the supporting actors, including Helena Bonham-Carter (Princess Margaret) and Josh O’Connor as a young Prince Charles, calling him “a tad hunkier than the real Prince ever was.” Prince Charles, what’s good?

As for film, Minaj loved Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, calling it “the best pieces of work I’ve had the pleasure of viewing in a really long time.” Lead actress Viola Davis earned special praise, with Minaj exalting her ability to command a scene. “very single monologue. Every single one. She brought those words to life in such a way that I truly felt as if she could’ve been speaking about the music industry right now!” And she remembered the late Chadwick Boseman, calling his portrayal “exceptionally layered & riveting.” Minaj may be working on new music and, but she is still looking out for our Netflix queues.