Given the success of Oprah Winfrey’s bombshell interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, it was only a matter of time before she and the royals came back with more. It took Winfrey and Harry just two months to deliver: On Monday, the iconic TV host announced that her and Harry’s documentary series on mental health will premiere on Apple TV+ as soon as May 21. (Winfrey is a self-proclaimed “Apple girl,” after all.) Their bond actually dates back well before the CBS interview; Winfrey attended the couple’s wedding, and first announced The Me You Can’t See in 2019.

Just five years ago, Prince William and Kate Middleton struggled to find even a single celebrity to join their mental health initiative. That wasn’t the case for Harry and Winfrey: Lady Gaga and Glenn Close lead up The Me You Can’t See’s interviewees. The former singer-actor has long been vocal about her experiences with eating disorders and PTSD, including in a FaceTime with Harry in 2017. As for Close, the eight-time Oscar nominee, she founded the anti-stigma and -discrimination campaign BringChange2Mind in support of her sister, who has bipolar disorder.

Many of those joining Gaga and Close are longtime mental health advocates, too; they include the poet Hussain Manawer, chef Rashad Armstead, Olympic boxer Ginny Fuchs, and DeMar DeRozan of the San Antonio Spurs. (The latter, along with fellow player Kevin Love, successfully campaigned the NBA to require teams to have at least one full-time licensed mental health professional on staff.)

“Now more than ever, there is an immediate need to replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom, compassion, and honesty,” Winfrey wrote on Instagram. In response, and in time for Mental Health Awareness Month, she and Harry have compiled a series of “stories that help lift the veil on the current state of mental health and hopefully sparks a global conversation.”

The Me You Can’t See is just one of the projects on Harry’s plate in his new life as a part-time royal. The 36-year-old recently updated his LinkedIn not once, but twice, reflecting his new gigs as a fake news analyst at the nonprofit Aspen Institute and “Chief Impact Officer” at BetterUp, Inc., a Silicon Valley-based personal coaching startup. He and Meghan also recently landed a multimillion-dollar Netflix deal. From the sound of it, he’s come a long way since his mother, Princess Diana, died when he was 12. “I have probably been very close to a complete breakdown on numerous occasions,” he revealed in 2017. “When all sorts of grief and sort of lies and misconceptions and everything are coming to you from every angle.”