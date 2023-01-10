Storm Reid Brings Euphoria Makeup to The Last of Us Premiere

The Los Angeles premiere of The Last of Us may have been all about the HBO Max series based on the 2013 video game of the same name, but one of its stars, Storm Reid, brought elements from her other hit show to the red carpet on January 9. Reid—who plays Riley Abel, an orphan growing up in post-apocalyptic Boston in the Pedro Pascal-helmed project—showed up to the Regency Village Theater in Westwood wearing a hair and makeup look reminiscent of Euphoria, the acclaimed Sam Levinson show in which the actress plays Zendaya’s younger sister, Gia Bennett. The 19-year-old opted for an avant-garde, exaggerated cat eye that extended above her eyelid crease, separated by liquid eyeliner dots. Her lips were outlined with a deep purple-mauve, and she wore her hair long and curled, with two accent braids at the front of her forehead, her baby hairs laid in artful swirls. It was a look that wouldn’t have been out of place on her Euphoria costars Alexa Demie, who plays Maddy on the show, or Hunter Schafer’s Jules.

But it wasn’t Euphoria’s makeup supervisor, Doniella Davy, who created her premiere look—the actress tapped artist Pauly Blanch instead for the event. Blanch, of course, used all Maybelline products—after all, Reid has been one of the faces of the brand since 2021.

For the rest of her look, Reid opted for Prada—a brand she’s worn for public appearances many times in the recent past. The actress’s custom look for the event included a sheer, kid mohair and tulle embroidered skirt and an oversize gray blazer—with a gleaming diamond chain to match.

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Storm Reid and her The Last of Us costars, Nico Parker and Pedro Pascal. Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The current University of Southern California student has not yet celebrated her 21st birthday, but already is getting to work on cementing her status as a fashion and beauty mainstay. Of course, there’s her lengthy IMDb page as well—this year alone, Reid will appear in Missing, The Nun 2, and Killing Winston Jones. And that means there will be plenty more opportunities for her to stun on the red carpet.