Netflix's new television series Ginny & Georgia actually seems like the kind of show Taylor Swift might enjoy. Conversely, its characters, a mother and daughter in New England, seem like the kind of people who might enjoy Taylor Swift's music. Sadly, something has gone very, very wrong, as Swift took to Twitter this morning to lambast the program. Specifically, one-joke the series made on her behalf.

The program includes a lazy throwaway line where one character tells another, "You go through men faster than Taylor Swift." Of course, we all remember once upon a time where Swift did seem to have a string of high-profile relationships, much to the public's relationship. Not that there's anything wrong with that. We've been through this as a culture. She was a young woman just figuring out what she likes. Now, however, she's been in a very lowkey relationship with actor Joe Alwyn for over four years. We've all mostly moved on. Except it seems for this show's writers room.

"Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back," Swift wrote on Twitter this morning. "How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you Happy Women’s History Month I guess."

She is clearly not amused.

The fact the missive came the morning after Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted the Golden Globes makes it very easy to recall this is not the first time Swift has called out jokes about her dating history. Back in 2013, Fey playfully called out Swift during the ceremony and told her, "You stay away from Michael J. Fox's son." (Sam Michael Fox was serving as that year's Mr. Golden Globes).

"You know, Katie Couric is one of my favorite people because she said to me she had heard a quote that she loved, that said, 'There's a special place in hell for women who don't help other women,'" told Vanity Fair in a profile later that year about the joke.

The fact Swift is over jokes about her dating life is well established, probably more so now that she's both been with Alywn so long and has recently moved to telling fictional stories through her lyrics rather than detailing her own relationship woes.

Swift also reminded Netflix that they released her documentary Miss Americana which actually detailed Swift's strife over her public image. Though, we wouldn't imagine the streamer necessarily has someone combing through their content looking for minor jokes that might offend other talents they have a relationship with. Still, not only did the joke upset Swift, but it is kind of stale. It's certainly nowhere near as funny as Swift's stylization of "FuNnY."

