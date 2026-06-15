Rachel Sennott, Chase Infiniti, Charles Melton & More Star in W's TV Portfolio 2026
As Emmy season approaches, W is spotlighting the performers who have defined the year in television. From Hollywood veterans like DTF St. Louis’s Jason Bateman and The Pitt’s Katherine LaNasa to breakout stars including Love Story’s Sarah Pidgeon and Every Year After’s Sadie Soverall, 13 actors from the year’s most talked-about shows got candid with W editor at large Lynn Hirschberg about everything from their first kiss to the movies that always make them cry. See the lineup here, and check back tomorrow for more.
Rachel Sennott | I Love LA
Sennott wears a Dolce & Gabbana dress.
Read the interview here.
Chase Infiniti | The Testaments
Infiniti wears a Louis Vuitton jumpsuit and hat.
Read the interview here.
Charles Melton | Beef
Melton wears a Bottega Veneta sweater and pants; Thistles sunglasses; Cartier watch.
Read the interview here.
Grace Gummer | Love Story
Gummer wears a Fendi dress; Tom Ford shoes.
Read the interview here.
Jason Bateman | DTF St. Louis and Black Rabbit
Bateman wears a Tom Ford shirt, pants, and tie; John Lobb boots.
Read the interview here.
Sadie Soverall | Every Year After
Soverall wears a Prada dress.
Read the interview here.
Rhea Seehorn | Pluribus
Seehorn wears a Michael Kors Collection dress; Sixteen Stone by Tiffany & Co. earrings.
Read the interview here.