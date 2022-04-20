Sofia Richie Is Engaged to Elliot Grainge, Fellow Music Scion

Sofia Richie is the latest celebrity twenty-something to give married life a go. On Wednesday, the 23-year-old model posted an Instagram announcing that she is engaged to Elliot Grainge, whom she began dating at the start of last year. “Forever isn’t long enough @Elliot,” she captioned a photo of him proposing and a closeup of her sizable diamond ring.

If you aren’t familiar with the name Elliot Grainge, that’s likely because he isn’t the most active of social media users. His Instagram announcing their engagement is one of only three posts currently on his account. As for his Twitter, it’s entirely blank. Like Richie, who is the daughter of Lionel Richie Grainge’s father is a big name in the music business: Lucian Grainge is the CEO of Universal Music Group, which reps Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and BTS.

Elliot has been following in dear old dad’s footsteps in recent years, founding the record label 10K Projects and signing artists such as Iann Dior and Trippie Redd. His business acumen earned him a spot on Forbes’s 30 Under 30 list last year, which noted that since starting out by signing the controversial rapper Tekashi6ix9ine, his roster has racked up more than 22 billion streams.

Grainge’s low profile is certainly a change for Richie, who somewhat infamously dated Scott Disick from 2017 to 2020. (As was frequently discussed on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the reality star is 16 years her senior.) There’s no word yet on when she and and her new beau plan to go ahead and tie the knot, but rest assured: The guest list to be the cream of the music industry crop.