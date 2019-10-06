It is considered a rite of passage to be immortalized in wax, so much so that there are entire museums around the globe dedicated to wax renderings of the rich and the famous, from Naomi Campbell to Miley Cyrus. But not everyone needs to get a wax figure version of themselves—or perhaps we should say not every wax figure needs to make it to the front lines at the museum dedicated to these to-scale mannequins. At worst, the wax figures look completely botched. Just ask Ariana Grande, who wasn’t a big fan of her deformed wax figure at Madame Tussauds in London. Not every wax figure is terrible, though. There are the occasional lifelike ones, such as Meghan Markle’s or Beyoncé’s (which was placed among the royals, where she belongs). At times, the wax figures just look nothing like the celebrities upon which they are modeled, and as tragic as it may be, we have to appreciate the effort. Here, find a collection of some of the worst celebrity wax figures out there.

1 Photo by Mohamad Salaheldin Abdelg Alsayed/Anadolu via Getty Images The wax statue of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is reinstalled at the Grévin Museum in Paris, France on October 25, 2023. The original statue was removed after the actor commented on the need to improve his skin color.

2 Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images King Charles III’s wax figure is unveiled at Musée Grévin on March 24, 2023 in Paris.

3 Photo by Getty Images Beyoncé Knowles-Carter is displayed at the countdown to the grand opening of the first Madame Tussauds on July 10, 2008 in Hollywood, California.

4 Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images President Joe Biden’s wax figure is unveiled at Musée Grévin on May 18, 2021 in Paris.

5 Photo by Getty Images Kate Moss’s waxwork is unveiled to celebrate the start of London Fashion Week at Madame Tussauds on September 15, 2009 in London.

6 Photo by Tristar Media/Getty Images Rihanna’s Christmas look wax figure debuts at Madame Tussauds on December 9, 2021 in Berlin.

7 Photo by Tristar Media/Getty Images The new Elvis Presley wax figure is revealed at Madame Tussauds Berlin on August 11, 2023.

8 Photo by Getty Images Lindsay Lohan’s wax figure debuts at Madame Tussauds on April 12, 2006 in New York City.

9 Photo by Getty Images. Wax figures of Kylie Minogue as an angel and David and Victoria Beckham as Joseph and Mary are on display in a Nativity Scene at Madame Tussauds on December 8, 2004 in London.

10 Photo by Getty Images Miley Cyrus’s waxwork is unveiled at the Museo de Cera on November 4, 2010 in Madrid.

11 Photo by Tristar Media/Getty Images Harry Styles’s wax figure is unveiled at Madame Tussauds Berlin on July 17, 2023.

12 Photo by Getty Images Britney Spears’s wax figure at Madame Tussaud at The Venetian in Las Vegas.

13 Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds New York One of two Bad Bunny wax figures is revealed for Madame Tussauds New York and Madame Tussauds Orlando at Madame Tussauds on April 19, 2022 in New York City.

14 Photo by Getty Images Paris Hilton’s wax figure is revealed at at Madame Tussauds in New York City.

15 Photo by Getty Images Michelle Obama and Barack Obama’s wax figures appear in the setting of The Oval Office at Madame Tussauds on January 19, 2010 in London.

16 Photo by Getty Images Wax figures of Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers are displayed at Madame Tussauds Hollywood on September 30, 2009.

17 Photo by Getty Images Robert Pattinson’s wax figure is unveiled at Madame Tussauds on April 22, 2011 in Washington, D.C.

18 Photo by Getty Images A Madonna waxwork appears during Music Legends at Madame Tussauds on October 20, 2005 in London.

19 Photograph by Getty Images Justin Bieber’s wax figure is unveiled at Madame Tussauds Hollywood on the singer’s 18th birthday (March 1, 2012), in Hollywood.

20 Photo by Getty Images Selena Gomez’s wax statue at Madame Tussauds on November 17, 2011 in New York City.

21 Photo by Getty Images Katy Perry unveils her wax figure for Madame Tussauds Las Vegas on January 26, 2013 in Hollywood, California.

22 Photo by Getty Images Naomi Campbell’s wax figure at the Musée Grévin in Paris.

23 Photo by Getty Images A wax figure of Angelina Jolie as Lara Croft in Tomb Raider.

24 Photo by Getty Images Kendall Jenner visits her waxwork at the Madame Tussauds London Fashion Week Experience at Madame Tussauds on February 23, 2016.

25 Photo by Getty Images Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, and Harry Styles of One Direction are displayed at Madame Tussauds in Orlando, Florida on July 8, 2015.

26 Photo by Getty Images Calvin Harris and Taylor Swift, dressed in traditional Bavarian clothing, are displayed at Hofbraeuhaus Berlin on September 14, 2016.

27 Photo by Getty Images Ariana Grande wax figure (with mistletoe in hand) on November 29, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.