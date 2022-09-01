Zendaya Treats Herself to a Pre-Birthday Outing at the US Open

What better way to ring in your 26th year than by watching the greatest of all time, Serena Williams, clinch her second win at the US Open? Answer: There is none. On Wednesday, the night before her birthday, Zendaya was one of the many a-listers who attended Williams’ second Open match, celebrating her 26th and the tennis player’s win in the process.

The actress was joined in Flushing, New York by her longtime assistant, Darnell Appling, and her mom, Claire Stoermer. The threesome was extremely enthusiastic throughout the match, with Stoermer often seen jumping out of her seat, while Zendaya cheered on Williams next to her.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

As always, Zendaya looked very chic for the outing, wearing a black, mock-neck sweater atop a white, floral slip dress trimmed with lace. She paired the look with some black, calf-high boots and threw on some gold rimmed glasses in the stadium in order to better see the match.

Jackson Lee/GC Images/Getty Images

Zendaya just arrived in New York on Tuesday from Hungary, where she’s been shooting Dune: Part 2. There, the actress was joined by her boyfriend, Tom Holland, according to the Daily Mail, though it’s unclear if he came with her to NYC for any birthday celebrations.

Unfortunately, Zendaya’s arrival in New York likely means we won’t see her at the Venice Film Festival this year (her Dune co-stars Timothée Chalamet and Florence Pugh, however, are slated to attend). It makes sense, as she doesn’t have a movie to promote, but it’s disappointing nonetheless considering the splash she made on the red carpet last year.