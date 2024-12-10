Angelina Jolie’s sleek accessory habits have been passed right on down to her 19-year-old daughter, Zahara. Yesterday in Paris, the mother-daughter duo elevated simple off-duty looks with coordinating terracotta bags.

Angelina kicked off her outfit with an elegant black trench coat that she belted at the waist. She again wore those sky-high Celine mules—apparently, she’s healing from a broken toe, hence the open-front shoes—and guarded against paparazzi flashes with a pair of blackout glasses. The actress’s Saint Laurent “Y” bag added a muted of color to her look.

Zahara, currently enrolled at Howard University, offered a Gen-Z twist on her mom’s high-fashion handbag. The teen carried a Longchamp tote (the aughts-favorite piece has been quietly making a comeback in recent months) in the same terracotta brown color as Angelina’s Saint Laurent number. Zahara completed her look with simple blue jeans and New Balance sneakers. Her teddy bear coat looked like it might have belonged to Angelina, given the latter’s penchant for cozy outerwear both on and off the red carpet.

Aissaoui Nacer

Angelina donned yet another chic street-style look earlier in the day as she made her way to set. She wore a knee-length coat—quite similar to the one Zahara pulled out later—that she styled with a silk slip dress and demure ballet flats. She accesorised with aviator shades and her go-to Saint Laurent tote, the latter of which has become a staple in her wardrobe this year.

Courtesy of Saint Laurent

Jolie’s new movie Maria hits Netflix screens tomorrow (she just nabbed a Golden Globe nomination for the role yesterday) but she and Zahara are actually in Paris filming another fashion-related project. Late last month, it was learned that the actress will lead director Alice Winocour’s new film, Stitches. It will mark Winocour’s English language debut.

According to reports, the film is “set in the world of high fashion and unfolds in Paris” and follows “three women whose lives will collide during Fashion Week.” With off-duty looks this good, we can’t wait to see what types of costumes Angelina will slip into for Stitches.