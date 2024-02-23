A certain Colombian superstar famously declared that her “Hips Don’t Lie.” Well, last night, another South American superstar proved that her hips do lie—maybe just a little bit. For the Premio Lo Nuestro Awards in Miami, Florida, Anitta slipped into an ab-baring look that was equal parts gown and optical illusion.

The Brazilian singer stepped out to the event, which recognizes the most popular Spanish-language music, in an ab-baring look from Mugler’s spring 2024 collection. While we’ve seen plenty of breastplates on the red carpet (from JLo to Lupita Nyong’o), Anitta’s outfit featured something more akin to a waist-plate—a clear, PVC piece that extended around her midsection. The detail was an interesting twist on the sheer trend, too. Usually, we’re used to seeing transparent fabrics like lace, not plastic-grade materials. The see-through waist-plate wasn’t the only risky element that made up Anitta’s floor-sweeping skirt, though.

The bodycon piece was topped off with an exposed section, imitating the look of a thong, that meshed into the clear detail. Anitta let her statement skirt shine on its own, pairing the piece a simple long sleeve crop top.

Romain Maurice/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gen Z supermodel Alex Consani modeled Anitta’s look on Mugler’s Paris runway back in October. The Brazilian managed to give the outfit a red carpet edge thanks to a slicked hairstyle, silver earrings, and a nude lip.

Xinhua News Agency/Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images

Perhaps we’ve been paying too much attention to Zendaya’s Dune: Part Two press looks (really, who isn’t?) but Anitta’s outfit appeared to be playing into some of the sci-fi leanings that have imprinted themselves the red carpet recently. No, this wasn’t as high-tech Zendaya’s circuit board Givenchy or her cyborg couture, but Anitta’s Mugler look definitely offered a twist on how stars going about flashing some skin—mainly, their hips—on a step and repeat.

Interestingly, Zendaya has championed a breastplate on the red carpet before all the way back in 2020 when she sported a Tom Ford grail to the Critics Choice Awards. Perhaps it won’t be long until we see the Dune star in a waist-plate à la Anitta.