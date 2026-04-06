Valentino Rockstuds? In 2026? Groundbreaking. As The Devil Wears Prada 2’s worldwide press tour continues, Anne Hathaway stepped out in the studded shoe style for the film’s Tokyo premiere—and nonchalantly referenced editrix Miranda Priestly in the process.

For the occasion, Hathaway hit the red carpet with Meryl Streep at Japan’s Roppongi Hills Arena in a ruffled design from Valentino’s spring 2026 haute couture collection. The black silk style featured a white peplum waistline and a maxi-length skirt covered in cascading ruffles. The piece’s strapless bodice included a folded panel lined in Valentino’s signature bright red hue, which coincidentally matched the fashionable film’s color scheme. Stylist Erin Walsh completed Hathaway’s look with sparkling gold and diamond post earrings and rings from Bulgari.

Getty Images/Courtesy of Valentino

An updated version of Valentino’s Rockstud pumps provided the finishing touch to Hathaway’s ensemble. Her off-white leather pair featured the style’s signature pointed-toe silhouette and pyramid-stud-lined straps, complete with small front-toe-box cutouts. First released in 2010, the style—and its studs—has been reinterpreted in numerous shapes before current creative director Alessandro Michele revived them for a new generation.

Though Hathaway has worn Valentino on numerous occasions over the years, her shoes were a surprise, as they subtly referenced Streep’s Roman Stud pumps worn in the sequel. The stud-lined red leather heels were the film’s first trending fashion moment, quickly going viral when its initial teaser dropped. Slated for a May 1 release, the upcoming movie will follow Andy Sachs (Hathaway) as she returns to Runway magazine under Miranda Priestly (Streep), who’s dealing with media’s changing landscape while pursuing advertising funds from ex-assistant Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt).

Tokyo’s premiere also marked Hathaway’s latest outing on The Devil Wears Prada 2’s press tour, which began last week with its first premiere in Mexico City. For that occasion, Hathaway made headlines in a fringed Schiaparelli gown and a red sequined Stella McCartney minidress, also styled by Walsh. With Hathaway’s upcoming premieres and appearances in Seoul, Shanghai, New York, and London on the horizon, we’re already anticipating plenty of future fashion fanfare for the star—and her well-heeled castmates—before the movie’s release. That’s all!