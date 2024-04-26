Anya Taylor-Joy can wear just about anything on the red carpet. Case in point: Just a few days after lacing up in dominatrix leather, she went all in on classic Old Hollywood elegance. Last night, Taylor-Joy attended a starry Tiffany & Co. party in a high-glam, high-gloss look perfectly suited for a modern Hollywood starlet.

Taylor-Joy celebrated the brand’s new high jewelry collection, the Blue Book 2024: Tiffany Céleste. The event was held at The Beverly Estate, the former home of the publisher William Randolph Hearst and the actress Marion Davies. Such a historic locale, naturally, called for an equally as timeless ensemble. Taylor-Joy delivered in the form of a chocolate brown couture gown from the Emirati designer Hamda Al Fahim. Her strapless dress featured a form-fitting corset, complete with ruched details and boning, and a dramatic velvet skirt that finished off in a slight train. For glam she went with wavy curls, dewy skin, and smokey eyeshadow. Of course, jewels came courtesy of Tiffany & Co. in the form of a platinum and 18k yellow gold necklace (with over 48 carats, naturally) paired with matching earrings, cocktail rings, and a bracelet.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Taylor-Joy spent the evening alongside friends of the house and VIPs who, similarly, followed suit in glamorous ensembles of their own. Emily Blunt, currently in the middle of her Fall Guy press tour, took a break from her red carpet power tailoring in favor of a Galvan white dress. The Oscar nominee paired her look with a tailored overcoat, Jimmy Choo pumps, and a turquoise Tiffany necklace.

Usually experimental dressers like Olivia Wilde and Lori Harvey also kept things on the classic side during the fête. Wilde opted for a plunging Saint Laurent LBD while Harvey went with a warm-toned ensemble.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Between her leather looks, her ladylike twist on sheer at Dior’s runway show, and this most recent gown, Taylor-Joy has, again, showed just how versatile her style is. It’s something that will come in handy over the next few weeks as the actress steps out to promote her role in Furiosa which is slated for a grand premiere at next month’s Cannes Film Festival. Well, if this corset gown is anything to go by, we’re in for a serious Cannes treat.