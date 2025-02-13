Anya Taylor-Joy’s Little White Dress Is Ready for Take Off

Some dresses have trains. Others get their flair from low-cut necklines or glitzy embroidery. Anya Taylor-Joy? She’s making her dress special with a literal set of wings. At the Los Angeles premiere of The Gorge last night, Taylor-Joy looked ready for fashion flight in an ethereal mini dress paired with jaw-dropping diamonds.

The actress slipped into a bridal white number from Dior. Her dress’s pleated organza cape added an ethereal element which was only heightened by the way Taylor-Joy posed on the red carpet. The cape expanded like an actual pair of goddess wings as the actress dramatically swept her arms to the sides.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Taylor-Joy accented the swooped backside of her Dior dress with a Tiffany & Co. Archives necklace worn in the reverse. (Sabrina Carpenter did the same with her Chopard jewelry at last week’s Grammy Awards).

The actress’s styling trick proved to be the perfect way to wear this particular blinding platinum diamond. If she had worn her Tiffany jewel in the front, it would have taken away from the simplicity of her Dior number. At the back, it was the perfect last bit of drama to complete her look.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Aside from the theatrical pleats, Taylor-Joy’s premiere look was rather understated for the actress—especially considering the (often pantsless) outfits she wore while promoting The Gorge earlier this month.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Taylor-Joy figured out a way to incorporate a quasi-cape into her premiere look. She once told W “Every time I go out, I attempt to work a cape in.” Last week alone, she wore two off-the-runway numbers while promoting her Apple TV+ film. But, really, her latest “cape” is more like a pair of couture wings.