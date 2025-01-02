Aspen is always a melting pot for the country’s elite this time of year. You’ll find New Yorkers in Loewe jackets, California bros in their ERL puffers, and Beverly Hills housewives in their finest furs. Bella Hadid, however, used her trip to the Colorado ski village to maintain her devotion to elevated Western style, all while looking like a Texas princess.

On December 30, the model and her cowboy boyfriend Adan Banuelos were spotted heading out on a dinner date. Hadid wore a fitted black mini dress which she took for a ride with some statement accessories. She wore a sheepskin Penny Lane coat with silver studding and a waterfall of multi-color fur trim on top. Instead of snow boots, Hadid opted for patchwork knee-high shoes and slung a chocolate brown hobo bag over her arm. A trio of chunky gold necklaces finished everything off. Banuelos, of course, abided by his usual cowboy uniform for his date night with Hadid. He wore a brown striped jacket, blue jeans, and black riding boots.

BACKGRID

Often, ‘It’ girls in Aspen tend to lean into dressing that channels about of Swiss ski chalet glmarous. Thinks of Kaia Gerber or Kendall Jenner’s from 2023, which included chunky knits and furs combined with flashes of luxe accessories. Hadid’s latest outfit, on the other hand, continues her embrace of cowboy attire, an affinity that really took off when she started dating Banuelos and moved to Texas. Over the course of 2024, the model leaned into chic suede looks, leather trousers, and knee-length denim skirts. She even made a very meta cameo on Yellowstone as the love interest of the show’s creator, Taylor Sheridan.

Of course, there’s also been major archival moments and a return to the runway, but it’s clear Hadid and her horse girl wears are galloping right into 2025.