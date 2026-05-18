It’s not quite the Cannes Film Festival unless Bella Hadid makes an appearance. The supermodel’s been a mainstay at the festival for years, and her latest appearances have been a lesson in styling light, breezy summer neutrals with a twist. However, it’s also affirmed her streak of approaching all aesthetics from bohemian to classic glamour with aplomb—and, oftentimes, mixing them together.

This morning, Hadid stepped out at a bustling Hotel Martinez in a sheer, light cream cardigan. The daring boho piece—cleverly layered over a silky bra—included swirls of gleaming beadwork, framed by ruffled trim adorned with thin bows. For a clean base, Hadid paired her knitwear with a set of double-buckled khaki trousers and leopard-print pumps, complemented by rounded tortoiseshell sunglasses and a gleaming gold pendant necklace. A slouchy brown leather Coach messenger bag decorated with prominent bag charm (in actuality a mini-version of Carol Bolt’s The Book of Answers) completed the Y2K-esque look.

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Of course, as history has proved, Hadid’s always one to make a statement on the Cannes red carpet. On Sunday, she stepped out in a pale gray satin Prada dress accented with twinkling crystals along its neckline for the festival’s screening of Garance. Paired with stark white pumps and a matching bomber-sleeved cape, her look instantly brought to mind the monochromatic attire worn by stars like Gwyenth Paltrow and Uma Thurman in the ’90s. Gleaming Chopard diamond jewelry delivered added glamour, bringing Hadid’s ensemble a timeless elegance. Her red carpet look also came complete with a radiant glow from Prada Beauty, including the label’s beloved Prada Touch blush.

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Beforehand, Hadid was still dabbling in neutrals—albeit with an aughts-influenced air. The star slipped on an Elie Saab look from 2003, featuring white satin trousers and a lace-trimmed white tank top. The romantic piece, covered in sequined pink and white flowers, was paired with its matching scarf for additional aughts glamour. Hadid finished her sun-soaked attire with white pumps and amber stone studs, with a vacation-ready flair from honey-toned Oliver Peoples sunglasses and two stacks of gleaming gold bangles.

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Through a combination of vintage references and pieces, Hadid’s latest Cannes appearances have decidedly taken a turn for the nostalgic. Preceded by her arrival in a sporty vintage Prada set, it appears the model’s love of past decades is her key wardrobe theme at this year’s festival. The same ethos can be seen in her own personal style, famed for mixing a range of aesthetics and silhouettes. Though Hadid’s current looks are more light-hearted than her past Cannes attire, they prove that her knack for combining a range of aesthetics will always be in style.