The Best Bathing Suits of the Summer

Photographed and styled by Venetia Scott.

With warm summer days on the horizon and pandemic restrictions continuing to lift, the promise of a pool or beach getaway finally feels within reach. Before the heat sets in—and that chic one piece you’ve been eyeing sells out—now is the time to get started on sourcing the most important element of your Memorial Day through Labor Day wardrobe: a great swimsuit. Rather than one reigning trend, this season’s best styles range from cheeky string bikinis to classic maillots, and include plenty of sustainable, size-inclusive and full coverage options. Even the tankini, which used to be relegated to the pre-teen set, is making a stylish, ’90s-cool comeback. Here, some of our favorite summer swimwear pieces.

Eres bikini top
$325
Eres
Eres bikini briefs
$290
Eres

This butter yellow bikini from Eres is as classic as it gets—the perfect dose of Parisian chic for your next warm-weather getaway.

Carla de la Cruz bikini top
$160
Matches Fashion
Carla de la Cruz bikini briefs
$145
Matches Fashion

The geometric art prints on this high-waisted Carla de la Cruz bikini are sure to pack a poolside punch.

Everlane one-piece
$65
Everlane

Looking for something timeless? Check out Everlane’s new sustainable swimwear collection.

Form and Fold bikini top
$86
Matches Fashion
Form and Fold bikini briefs
$54
Matches Fashion

This metallic underwire bikini top with matching briefs fits up to a size D-G cup, so you’re always well-supported.

Ganni bikini top
$115
Net-A-Porter
Ganni bikini briefs
$85
Net-A-Porter

The tie-dye trend is still going strong—embrace the summer camp nostalgia with this pink two-piece from everyone’s favorite Scandinavian fashion brand, Ganni.

Zimmerman bikini
$235
Moda Operandi

Channel the ocean breezes of Ibiza in this delicate, shell-embellished crochet set from Zimmermann.

Kitty and Vibe bikini top
$52
Kitty and Vibe
Kitty and Vibe bikini bottoms
$46
Kitty and Vibe

Passport to Positano, anyone? This lemon print will summon the energy of an Italian vacation, no matter where you are.

Christopher Esber sun t-shirt
$235
Farfetch
Christopher Esber sun bottoms
$143
Farfetch

This ruched t-shirt set is perfect for when you want a little extra protection from the sun.

& Other Stories bikini top
$39
& Other Stories
& Other Stories bottoms
$29
& Other Stories

If you like the look of smocking but a whole dress feels too girly for you, this bikini is just the right amount of sweet.

Jil Sander swim shorts
$360
Matches Fashion

Going surfing or paddleboarding? Throw these chic shorts on for a little extra coverage.

Jade Swim one-piece
$220
Jade Swim

A perfect minimalist one-shoulder maillot that would look great worn with high-waisted linen shorts.

Frankies Bikinis bikini top
$95
Frankies Bikinis
Frankies Bikinis bottoms
$85
Frankies Bikinis

We’re here for the tankini resurgence. This retro, floral printed set from Frankies Bikinis feels just right.

Mango bikini top
$40
Mango
Mango bikini bottoms
$30
Mango

Take a beach walk on the wild side in this leopard print string bikini from Mango.

Solid & Striped bikini top
$109
Farfetch
Solid & Striped bottoms
$109
Farfetch

The latest drop from Solid & Striped includes pieces made from recycled materials, including this super cute pink checkered bikini.

Peony bikini top
$100
Net-A-Porter
Peony bikini briefs
$100
Net-A-Porter

Going for a 1950s pinup look? Try this itsy-bitsy polka dot bikini from the eco-friendly swimwear line Peony.

Matteau swimsuit
$246
Matches Fashion

It’s impossible to go wrong with a chic black one-piece. This one from Matteau will make packing for your next beach vacation a breeze.