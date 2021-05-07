The Best Bathing Suits of the Summer

With warm summer days on the horizon and pandemic restrictions continuing to lift, the promise of a pool or beach getaway finally feels within reach. Before the heat sets in—and that chic one piece you’ve been eyeing sells out—now is the time to get started on sourcing the most important element of your Memorial Day through Labor Day wardrobe: a great swimsuit. Rather than one reigning trend, this season’s best styles range from cheeky string bikinis to classic maillots, and include plenty of sustainable, size-inclusive and full coverage options. Even the tankini, which used to be relegated to the pre-teen set, is making a stylish, ’90s-cool comeback. Here, some of our favorite summer swimwear pieces.

This butter yellow bikini from Eres is as classic as it gets—the perfect dose of Parisian chic for your next warm-weather getaway.

The geometric art prints on this high-waisted Carla de la Cruz bikini are sure to pack a poolside punch.

Looking for something timeless? Check out Everlane’s new sustainable swimwear collection.

This metallic underwire bikini top with matching briefs fits up to a size D-G cup, so you’re always well-supported.

The tie-dye trend is still going strong—embrace the summer camp nostalgia with this pink two-piece from everyone’s favorite Scandinavian fashion brand, Ganni.

Channel the ocean breezes of Ibiza in this delicate, shell-embellished crochet set from Zimmermann.

Passport to Positano, anyone? This lemon print will summon the energy of an Italian vacation, no matter where you are.

This ruched t-shirt set is perfect for when you want a little extra protection from the sun.

If you like the look of smocking but a whole dress feels too girly for you, this bikini is just the right amount of sweet.

Going surfing or paddleboarding? Throw these chic shorts on for a little extra coverage.

A perfect minimalist one-shoulder maillot that would look great worn with high-waisted linen shorts.

We’re here for the tankini resurgence. This retro, floral printed set from Frankies Bikinis feels just right.

Take a beach walk on the wild side in this leopard print string bikini from Mango.

The latest drop from Solid & Striped includes pieces made from recycled materials, including this super cute pink checkered bikini.

Going for a 1950s pinup look? Try this itsy-bitsy polka dot bikini from the eco-friendly swimwear line Peony.

It’s impossible to go wrong with a chic black one-piece. This one from Matteau will make packing for your next beach vacation a breeze.