Isabel Huppert’s dress at the Met Gala this year had quite a unique backstory. The French actress is the great-great-granddaughter of Marthe Bertrand, who founded the fashion house Callot Soeurs with her three sisters, Marie, Régina, and Joséphine in 1895. A Callot Soeurs wedding dress designed for socialite Natalie Potter in 1931 was featured in the Costume Institute’s “Sleeping Beauties” exhibition, so Huppert asked Demna to recreate it for her to wear on the red carpet.

“I think that, of all the participants, I’m probably the one with the most obvious and, above all, the most personal connection,” Huppert said, according to Vogue, “since I’ll be wearing a dress revisited by Demna, obviously for Balenciaga, but a dress that was created by my great-grandmothers.”