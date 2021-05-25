Our Top Picks From the Memorial Day Sales

If you haven’t yet checked out the Memorial Day sales on sites like Farfetch, Matches Fashion, MyTheresa, Moda Operandi and SSENSE, consider this the perfect moment. Because not only are there great deals to be had, our editors have already done the hard part for you, digging through all the best sites to surface only the best of the best. Whether you’re looking for a new sundress, a pair of statement sunglasses, some fun jewelry or a design-y lawn game to play with friends, we have you covered. Trying to update your at-home workout setup? There’s even a deal on those always-sold-out, Instagram-friendly ankle weights. Here, some of the most stylish bargains to shop now: