Our Top Picks From the Memorial Day Sales

From stylish workout gear to on-trend swimwear, here’s what our editors are eyeing.

by W Staff
Photo by Benedict Brink. Styled by Caroline Grosso.

If you haven’t yet checked out the Memorial Day sales on sites like Farfetch, Matches Fashion, MyTheresa, Moda Operandi and SSENSE, consider this the perfect moment. Because not only are there great deals to be had, our editors have already done the hard part for you, digging through all the best sites to surface only the best of the best. Whether you’re looking for a new sundress, a pair of statement sunglasses, some fun jewelry or a design-y lawn game to play with friends, we have you covered. Trying to update your at-home workout setup? There’s even a deal on those always-sold-out, Instagram-friendly ankle weights. Here, some of the most stylish bargains to shop now:

Bala Bangles in Bone
$36.75
$49
Onzie

25% with the Promo Code MEMORIAL

Alexandre Vauthier Dress
$772
$1,545
Matches Fashion
Proenza Schouler Sandals
$347
$695
Matches Fashion
Dodo Bar Or Bikini Top
$57
$142
Farfetch
Dodo Bar Or Bikini Bottom
$120
$172
Marni Sneakers
$265
$530
Matches Fashion
Paco Rabanne Earrings
$179
$358
Farfetch
Alice McCall Mini Dress
$247
$330
Farfetch
Handmade Giant Tower Game
$99.99
$133.32
Etsy
Hermina Athens Anklet
$120
$200
Farfetch
Pleats Please by Issey Miyake Tote
$421
$495
SSENSE
Eberjey Pajama Set
$82
$110
Eberjey

With Code EXTRA20