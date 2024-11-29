In 2024, theme dressing continued to take over red carpets, menswear got dramatic, and sheer fabric reigned supreme. John Galliano’s Maison Margiela Artisanal collection was well-represented at celebrity events, as were designs by Jonathan Anderson for Loewe, and Thom Browne. Of course, the Met Gala provided an immense amount of sartorial fodder, from Tyla’s sand-covered debut to Bad Bunny’s Count Axel cosplay. Plus, both the Venice and Cannes Film Festivals, the Vanity Fair Oscar party, and the Academy Gala all did their part in creating space for great fashion, as did various film and series press tours. It seems like every week brought with it some headline-worthy ensembles, but there were 25 that truly stood out among the pack. So, as we prepare for another year of celebrity style, let’s reminisce on 2024’s best red carpet moments.

Zendaya in Thom Browne Neil Mockford/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Zendaya’s Challengers press tour was filled with eye-catching, tennis-themed looks, but the Thom Browne ensemble she wore—which took tennis whites to a whole new level—was undoubtedly her most fun contribution to the film’s many premieres.

Lady Gaga in Christian Dior Couture and Philip Treacy Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images The singer-turned-actress wore a sculptural Christian Dior couture dress to the Venice Film Festival premiere of her film, Joker: Folie à Deux. While the design was dramatic, it still did not overwhelm her Philip Treacy topper. The piece, which hailed from the hat designer’s 2001 couture show, was once worn by Isabella Blow, and is now believed to be part of Daphne Guinness’s personal collection.

Greta Lee in Bottega Veneta Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Greta Lee had an incredible 2023 when it came to red carpet fashion. Luckily, the momentum continued into 2024, when she attended the Governors Awards in January wearing this red-hot Bottega Veneta fall 2023 dress featuring a draped skirt and padded neckline.

Simona Tabasco in Marni Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It’s easy to forget that there were actually two Emmy Awards this year: 2023’s delayed event, which took place in January, and the regularly scheduled 2024 ceremony in September. White Lotus star Simona Tabasco took it upon herself to make sure the former show was not forgotten by attending the winter Emmys in a gorgeous Marni dress.

Kendall Jenner in Maison Margiela Artisanal Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kendall Jenner was part of the lucky group that got to bring a look from John Galliano’s Maison Margiela Artisanal 2024 show to the red carpet, attending the Vanity Fair Oscar party in a sheer, corseted black dress from the collection.

Taylor Russell in Loewe John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images No one pulls off Jonathan Anderson’s quirky designs quite like Taylor Russell. The actress also manages to bring to life Anderson’s (slightly) simpler creations, like this white cutout dress decorated with ostrich feathers, which Russell wore to the BAFTAs in February.

Carey Mulligan in Balenciaga Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images Carey Mulligan oozed Hollywood glamour at the 2024 Oscars. The actress got Balenciaga to recreate a dress from its archives, the first time the brand has ever done so for the red carpet.

Bad Bunny in Maison Margiela Artisanal Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When it came to the Met Gala, it seems Bad Bunny—as well as John Galliano—was inspired by the 1962 short story, The Garden of Time, by J.G. Ballard, which acted as a cue for the evening’s dress code. The singer looked to embody the story’s protagonist, Count Axel, in a bespoke Maison Margiela suit, expertly accessorized with Christian Louboutin for Maison Margiela tabi boots, plus a dramatic cap.

Cate Blanchett in Hodakova Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Hodakova and Cate Blanchett make the perfect pairing. The Swedish label uses only recycled material in its designs, so it’s no surprise eco-queen Blanchett wore one—featuring 102 spoons—to the premiere of her film, Borderlands in August. Even better, Blanchett recycled the spoons and wore them on another look just one month later.

Tyla in Balmain Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Tyla made quite the Met Gala debut this year, attending fashion’s biggest night in a sand-covered gown from Balmain. The singer looked like a beach goddess emerging from the dunes in a sculpted dress created for her by Olivier Rousteing.

Greta Gerwig in Maison Margiela Artisanal Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Galliano’s Maison Margiela Artisanal 2024 collection got a handful of red carpet moments this year, but it was fun to see a look from the collection appear in a more casual setting—on Greta Gerwig at the jury photocall for the Cannes Film Festival.

Greta Lee in Loewe Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lee worked with her go-to designer, Jonathan Anderson, for her first-ever Met Gala moment. And thank goodness for that, because the actress looked incredible in a sheer lace gown with appliqués and a uniquely structured bodice and neckline.

Hunter Schafer in Armani Privé Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hunter Schafer’s Armani Privé dress looked like it was poured onto her. The cornflower-blue silk organza number was inspired by Armani’s spring 2011 collection, which saw many of these reflective designs walk down the runway.

Gigi Hadid in Thom Browne Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images There is so much to love about Gigi Hadid’s Met Gala look. Yes, the yellow floral embroidery is stunning and played into the evening’s theme, but it’s the skirt—created out of deconstructed suit jackets—that really turned this dress into a true work of art.

Emma D’Arcy in Celine Homme Arturo Holmes/WireImage/Getty Images Emma D’Arcy’s style can only be described as utterly cool—and the Celine Homme suit they wore to the House of the Dragon season two premiere (featuring a long, embellished overcoat and leather trousers) is a perfect example of that.

Elle Fanning in Balmain Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rousteing had an extremely successful Met Gala this year. Not only did he put Tyla in her sandy dress, but he also turned Elle Fanning into an ice sculpture, wrapping her in a clear, almost cellophane-like fabric. The artful bird details on her shoulders added a whimsical touch and turned the actress into a high-fashion Disney princess.

Colman Domingo in Valentino Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images As one of menswear’s red carpet stars of the moment, many of Colman Domingo’s 2024 looks could have made this list. But we especially loved the Valentino ensemble he wore to the 2024 Academy Gala from Alessandro Michele’s debut runway show for the brand. And yes, the adorably kitschy cat bag just added to the overall ensemble.

Angelina Jolie in Tamara Ralph JB Lacroix/FilmMagic/Getty Images When Angelina Jolie returned to the Venice Film Festival for the first time in two decades, she did so in a custom, nude Tamara Ralph dress with a faux-fur stole that sat perfectly off her shoulders.

Taylor Russell in Loewe Marleen Moise/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The 2024 Met Gala was all about natural texture, exhibited here by Taylor Russell, who wore a Loewe gown featuring a trompe l’oeil bodice that looked to be sculpted out of wood.

Nicole Kidman in Schiaparelli Couture Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images Images of Nicole Kidman’s Schiaparelli fall 2024 haute couture gown really don’t do it justice. You need to watch a video of the dress in motion to appreciate its beauty, specifically the beaded fringe that drops from the design’s waist.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph in Gap Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images Da’Vine Joy Randolph made quite the statement at the Met Gala—in denim, of all fabrications. She attended the event in a Rococo-style gown designed by Zac Posen for Gap.

Cate Blanchett in Armani Gisela Schober/German Select/Getty Images When she’s not wearing recycled spoons, Blanchett is dripping in pearls, like at the Venice Film Festival, which the actress attended in an Armani gown. She paired the design with an off-the-shoulder necklace created from diamonds and pearls repurposed from jewelry she previously wore to the BAFTAs in 2023 and 2024.

Harris Dickinson in Daniel W. Fletcher VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images Harris Dickinson looked extremely dapper at the Academy Gala in a Daniel W. Fletcher suit, which featured a cream-colored jacket and slacks with contrast stitching.

Isabelle Huppert in Balenciaga Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images The Balenciaga pre-fall 2024 gown Isabelle Huppert wore to the closing ceremony of the 2024 Venice Film Festival had a distinct religious edge, turning the actress into the chicest pope we’ve seen in quite a while.