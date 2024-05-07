The focus was absolutely on co-host Zendaya at the Met Gala as everyone waited to see what the actress and her “image architect” Law Roach had planned for fashion’s biggest night. Unsurprisingly, the pair did not disappoint. Her role in the event meant Zendaya headed up those carpeted steps fairly early in the evening, kicking things off in a custom gown created by John Galliano for Maison Margiela. The haute couture look was made from a sage lamé and organza, bias cut over a duchess satin corset. A rich purple-blue hue created stripes with the sage on the skirt before gathering at the waist and shoulder where it was decorated with clusters of grapes, turning Zendaya into the goddess of wine. She finished off the look with deep, dramatic makeup by Pat McGrath, and a topper designed by Stephen Jones for Margiela.

All of this would have been enough to get our attention, but beyond the hand-painted metallic crin and iridescent organza lay some fashion history. The dress was actually inspired by a Christian Dior spring/summer 1999 dress designed by Galliano, of course. Now we’ll raise a glass to that.