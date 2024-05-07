All the Best Vintage References at the Met Gala 2024
While showing up to an event in a vintage gown used to be a major moment, these days archival pulls are quickly becoming standard practice. It’s not that they aren’t special—they absolutely are, but the influx of vintage shops on social media, and the current obsession over pre-worn pieces has made vintage pretty ubiquitous on the red carpet, especially the Met Gala. These days, pre-worn dresses are just as expected on those famed steps as Anna Wintour, and this year was no different. To be fair, the theme of “Sleeping Beauties” did beg for an archival pull, and many celebrities and stylists delivered. And even those who had dresses made for the event were inspired by fashion of yore, some you may not have even realized. So, we’ve rounded up all the best vintage and vintage-inspired pieces that walked the 2024 Met Gala because it’s always the right time for a little fashion history lesson.