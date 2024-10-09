As if the fashion world needed any more confirmation that butter yellow is the color du jour, Beyoncé just endorsed the trend in a big way last night. The singer and entrepreneur supported her mom Tina Knowles in New York at the 2024 Glamour Women of the Year event, wearing a look that accentuated the color with some classic Hollywood glamour.

Beyoncé entered the venue in peak style, wearing a full outfit from the New York-based designer Sergio Hudson’s spring 2025 collection. She cloaked herself in a khaki coat and an Adrienne Landau faux fox fur stole, cat-eye glasses, and continued to rock her coiffed blonde hair. Once inside the venue, Beyoncé showed off her take on butter yellow style which included a fitted crewneck top, matching statement belt, and a lemon-y floor-length skirt.

Butter yellow continues to be a hit among the celebrity crowd with the likes of Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian, and Sabrina Carpenter all rocking the trend on and off the red carpet. Beyoncé tackled the style on her own terms of course, bringing along some ’60s hair and makeup with hints of Mob Wife styling sprinkled in. She finished everything off with see-through opera gloves and metallic platforms that she seems to have re-worn from a recent outfit.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Beyoncé, joined by her former bandmate Kelly Rowland, attended the event to watch her mom Tina Knowles receive one of Glamour’s annual Women of the Year honors. Ms. Tina delivered an emotional speech during the gala, which also honored other famous moms including Donna Kelce (mom to Travis Kelce), Maggie Baird (mom to Billie Eilish and Finneas), and Mandy Teefey (mom to Selena Gomez).

“I’ve been so blessed in my life to do many things. I’ve had many careers, but I’ve always said that the best job that I’ve ever had is being a mother,” Ms. Tina said as both she and Beyoncé teared up.

“I was somewhat of a rebellious teen and a young adult,” she continued. “But the day that I became a mother, I decided that this was one thing that I wouldn’t screw up.”