Beyoncé Mixes Vivienne Westwood and Raf Simons For a Preppy Moment

It’s a big week for Beyoncé, who debuted her first joint campaign with Jay-Z for Tiffany & Co., costarring a rare Jean-Michel Basquiat on Monday. Her latest photoshoot to make a splash was another captionless Instagram, in the vein of the Christopher John Rogers and Telfar post that practically broke the internet earlier this summer. This time, with the help of her stylist KJ Moody, she went with Vivienne Westwood, the same designer behind the silver sequined bodysuit the singer memorably wore in 2018, looking like a heavenly superhero while on her On the Run 2 tour.

Westwood initially styled the purple-and-yellow tartan men’s suit that Beyoncé wore in her new post with a gold brocade tie, white button-up, and sneakers in her spring 2021 look-book. Beyoncé went with a more feminine (and monochrome) vibe, notably adding a new designer for her wardrobe in the process: her lilac knit crop top was designed by Raf Simons. Knits have been everywhere this summer, as has Bottega Veneta, the label behind her purple sandals, but her purple tiny bag marked something of a throwback to the heyday of Jacquemus’s Le Chiquito.

The Westwood ensemble was one of two brightly colored standout looks that Beyoncé posted on Wednesday night. She simultaneously shared a Boomerang of her getting ready to board a helicopter with her daughter Rumi, this time championing two up-and-coming labels. She paired a pink miniskirt with a knit orange bodysuit by the Area, and accessorized with a pink purse-slash-fanny pack by Anima Iris, which specializes in bags handmade in Africa. Once again, Beyoncé almost fooled us with a pair of clear PVC heels. While the Yeezy lookalikes she wore in 2018 were only $50, her new higher-end ones by Gianvito Rossi will cost you nearly $800.