Whatever the arena, Beyoncé can do no wrong. But even though this is widely accepted, she still continues to shock us with how incredible she is, especially when it comes to style.

During the latest stop of her On the Run 2 concert tour with Jay-Z this weekend at the Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, Beyoncé revealed a late addition to her tour wardrobe that was worth the wait: a silver Vivienne Westwood bodysuit covered in sequins. The look in and of itself is stunning, but on the Lemonade singer it's otherworldly. When the 37-year-old musician appeared onstage, she looked like a heavenly superhero with her hair flowing into the air over the bodysuit's cascading cape. Queen Bey also accessorized her concert look with micro-sunglasses.

According to the Daily Mail , later that evening she swapped looks for a Victorian rose-gold gown with nude fishnets and layered chiffon and then a pair of jean shorts, a tank top, and red boots.

While Beyoncé wore a slew of Burberry by Riccardo Tisci looks on tour, she opted to work with another British house for her stage outfit this weekend. However Burberry and Vivienne Westwood share another connection: The couture brands just revealed an exclusive collaboration with environmentally conscious nonprofit Cool Earth.

Throughout her 2018 live dates, Beyoncé debuted a Balmain dress from the brand's Resort 2019 collection, latex bodysuits, a leopard bustier, a minidress with a purple cape, and several pairs of over-the-knee matching boots.

The end of the Carters' On the Run 2 tour is approaching. The final show will take place in Seattle on October 4. Of course, the couple deserve some much-needed time off, but maybe we'll finally get a much-needed follow-up to 2016's Lemonade. Though we're not sure anything could actually top that release.