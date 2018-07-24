If you had any doubt about the mania that will ensue when Beyoncé once again descends on the States, the Italians over in Capri sent over a fair warning by bidding her (and, of course, her husband Jay-Z ) farewell earlier this week with a standing ovation—for simply eating at a restaurant . We can only imagine how many times that reaction will magnify now that Beyonce and Jay-Z won't just be eating, but also performing, in stadiums and arenas across the country, starting on Wednesday, the kickoff date of the national leg of their On the Run II tour.

While Taylor Swift has been pretty admirably holding down the fort when it comes to celebrity show attendance , she's no doubt about to step aside. Beyoncé, after all, doesn’t just get names ranging from Nick Jonas to Elle Fanning to Roxane Gay to come through; she also gets them to pretty much lose their minds. Allow Rihanna, Hilary Duff, and more to remind you what that looks like before you look around and realize you're living in the Beyhive, here.

Michelle Obama

Mobama was the real star of Beyoncé's show in Paris , with Tina Knowles coming in at a close second for still waving her hands after deciding to take a seat.

Rihanna

Rihanna spent part of her off-duty time at Coachella volunteering as a backup dancer for Bey.

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox brought "diva" to life, even when her seatmates were (somehow) seated.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Comparatively, Gwyneth Paltrow's enthusiasm doesn't stick out much, but for Gwyneth Paltrow, it seems like the most passion she's expressed in ages—at least when she's not with her fiancé, Brad Falchuk .

Katy Perry

Here, Katy Perry showcases "losing it" in quite a different way: managing to shift her attention away from Bey, and onto something as everyday as her phone screen and a hot dog. (Though to be fair, it doesn't look like she had the best of seats.)

Amy Schumer

Two words: volume up.

Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff brought her appreciation for Bey to new heights while the singer performed "Crazy in Love" in Pasadena.

Adele

Adele didn't make it to Coachella , but she did make herself known as the weekend's no. 1 Beyoncé fan by busting out a trumpet in her living room.

