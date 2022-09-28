Is that the sound of Blinks screaming on the streets of Paris? Yes, it absolutely is, because it is officially Paris Fashion Week, which means the girls of Blackpink have descended on the French city to carry out their duties as ambassadors of their respective favored high fashion brands. So far, though, only Jisoo and Rosé have attended shows, but they both made quite the fashion statement in similar, yet very different looks.

Jisoo led the way at the Dior show on Tuesday, arriving in a full look from the brand’s resort 2023 collection. The singer went for a strapless, little black dress, which gathered on the left side of her waist and ended in a bubble skirt. She styled the piece with buckle-topped heels and a damask-patterned mini Lady D-Lite bag. The addition of fishnets added a little bit of edge to this otherwise very classic look.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

And while her bandmate, Rosé, also wore an LBD for her appearance at Saint Laurent later that same day, the effect was very different. While Jisoo went feminine, Rosé went more alluring, wearing a tight, long-sleeved mini dress with a v-shaped neckline. Like Jisoo, Rosé kept the styling very simple, wearing only black pumps, and pulling her blonde hair into a ponytail.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Next up, Jennie will likely be landing in Paris for Chanel’s show next week, and who knows, maybe she’ll be wearing an LBD as well. As for Lisa, we may miss her at PFW this year, as Celine has already presented their spring 2023 collection.