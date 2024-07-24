The coquette bow has found its way to just about every crevice of celebrity fashion over the past year. They’ve been affixed to the tops of Easter dresses like Kendall Jenner’s, falling from Sarah Jessica Parker and Zendaya’s hair on the red carpet, and even fashioned into giant bandeau tops at Paris Fashion Week. But rarely have they been stitched underneath a completely see-through skirt set like Camila Morrone’s latest outfit.

Today, the actress shared a series of images which she called “Fitting pics, portraits, mood boards, bows and details.” One particular look, a black Chanel two-piece, stood out in particular for the way in which it mixed two of fashion’s hottest trends: sheer fabric and coquette bows. Morrone sported a long sleeve crop top and a high-rise maxi skirt that were designed in see-through black fabric. But instead of exposing, say, the actress’s undergarments, the sheer pieces flashed a series of thick black ribbons that were perfectly stitched underneath.

The detail mainly encompassed horizontal and vertical lines that stretched across the actress’s figure. There were also larger bows mainly placed along the skirt and a pair of actual bows that sat on the cuffs of Morrone’s top and at the back of her skirt. The actress rounded out her look with metallic Camelia earrings, a tousled hair ‘do, and a dainty gold Chanel belly chain.

@camilamorrone

Morrone, the face of Chanel’s new fall 2024 campaign, also slipped into a few more of the brand’s feminine pieces following her sheer coquette ‘fit. She slipped into a monogram velour dress and a more daytime look in the form of a white turtleneck, tweed vest, and light-wash jeans.

@camilamorrone

@camilamorrone

While tweed and quilted leather might be the textiles most closely associated with the Chanel DNA, the brand has been outfitting its ambassadors in sheer looks more often than not recently. Jennie Kim attended a Chanel event in South Korea earlier this month in a knit LBD that featured a series of floral details. Chanel girl Riley Keough has also made a habit out of wearing the brand’s sheer Boho dresses on the red carpet.

And although Chanel is currently without a creative director following the departure of Virgine Viard, it wouldn’t be shocking to see an influx of sheer styles during its next runway in the early fall. And perhaps an influx of bows, too.