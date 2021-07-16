Has Carrie Bradshaw Traded in ‘It’ Bags for NPR Totes?

Carrie Bradshaw was the character who launched a dozen designer ‘It’ bag trends. Her early embrace of the Fendi baguette bag both turned the item into a hot seller and cemented the original Sex and the City’s prowess as a fashion trendsetter. Over the years, the fictional newspaper columnist also somehow managed to afford a Dior saddlebag, a Gucci belt bag, various monogrammed logo bags, and even an Hermés Birkin. Sure, we all know her biggest accessories passion was shoes, but she never skimped when it came to what was on her arm either.

Though, paparazzi photos from the currently filming follow-up series And Just Like That... seem to point to a shocking development. Bradshaw’s favorite bag isn’t emblazoned with a designer house’s logo, but rather with that of WNYC, New York City’s NPR affiliate. Has the woman who once proclaimed, “This is not just a bag! It’s a Fendi!” without a trace of irony suddenly turned into a charity drive tote bag girl?

Sarah Jessica Parker has been spotted on set seemingly in character as Carrie carrying two different varieties of WNYC tote bags which she’s worn with multiple outfits. While it’s possible this could be some of SJP’s personal style slipping into pictures between scenes, we haven’t spotted the actress with these particular totes in the wild before. Parker has also been photographed showing up to set at least once with a personal backpack.

Kristin Davis’s Charlotte York Goldenblatt has already been spotted with both a Dior and Channel handbag. Even Cynthia Nixon’s Miranda Hobbes was seen with what seems like it might be a vintage Bottega Veneta clutch. Bradshaw, however, has so far been ‘it’ bag-less. Set photos have shown the character with a few other bags as well, but none are easily identifiable major designer offerings. There’s no Bottega pouch, Balenciaga hourglass or Gucci Jackie to be found. Don’t hold your breath for a Telfar shopping bag either.

As tantalizing as on-set paparazzi photos can be, they don’t always tell the full story. The producers of the new Gossip Girl show, for example, had an extra set of clothes for outdoor shoots always on hand for actress Tavi Gevinson so as not to give away the premiere episode’s biggest twist.

The show has also only been filming for just over a week, so it’s also plausible that the tote bags could be some sort of major fashion plot point for one episode only.

Still, it would make a certain amount of sense for Bradshaw to have undergone some sort of major fashion shift. She’s no longer the 30-something, status-obsessed columnist whose biggest dreams are ahead of her. She’s conquered the whole Vogue contributor, billionaire’s wife fantasy already, but it doesn’t seem like her story is over just yet. While she still seems to care about putting together an outfit, it could track that she’s done with her days of chasing and setting trends. According to early rumors, it also seems that Bradshaw has a new career that would have her idolizing NPR hosts as opposed to fashion editors. Slight spoiler alert, but apparently she has a podcast now.

Besides, it’s always been true that the real ‘it’ bags of choice for those who have worked at a newspaper are a trusty NPR or New Yorker tote anyway.

