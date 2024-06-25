Cate Blanchett is spicing up the power CEO uniform one plunging neckline at a time. Today, the actress looked fully in charge as she stepped out to Armani Privé’s fall 2024 couture presentation in Paris.

Blanchett slipped into a chic and sleek Armani number as she posed atop the show venue’s steps. The actress’s pantsuit featured an asymmetrical bodice, punctuated by a low-cut neckline that nearly plunged to her waist. Blanchett’s one piece, which she topped off with pointed-toe stilettos, then continued into slim-fitting trousers. Draped across Blanchett’s waist was a quasi-skirt detail that hung loosely on her figure. The fabric was trimmed with diamond-shaped sequins and tied at the front of Blanchett’s jumpsuit with a blue clasp. Blanchett continued the razor-sharp feel of look elsewhere, opting for a slicked-back bob hairstyle, square black sunglasses, and a statement cocktail ring.

While her Tár character Lydia Tár favored a traditional power suit, Blanchett has shown herself to be a major proponent of power pantsuits over the years. She’s worn the style everywhere from film festivals to premiere red carpets, and even repurposed another beaded Armani number for the Italian brand’s couture presentation in September. The power of Blanchett’s latest look, however, lies within its daring neckline and unexpected waist adornment.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After taking in the brand’s latest offerings, Blanchett exited the show space in style—and with one more trick up her sleeve. The actress posed for photographers while a satin tuxedo jacket hung loosely atop her shoulders.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Blanchett’s Paris Fashion Week outing is her first public appearance since May’s Cannes Film Festival where she dazzled the Croisette in some major fashion moments. Blanchett indulged in one of her signature rewears during the Rumours photo call before dropping jaws on the red carpet in sparkly Louis Vuitton and custom Jean Paul Gaultier by Haider Ackermann.

Now, given the actress’s habit of recycling her fashion moments, perhaps she’ll turn her fashion week pantsuit into another red carpet look sometime soon.