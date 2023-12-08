It’s no secret that Cate Blanchett enjoys a power suit. The actress played the tailoring-obsessed conductor Lydia Tàr in Todd Field’s 2022 epic, Tàr, after all. But even in her personal style, Blanchett has taken a liking to the business chic look—whether she’s out with her husband, making her fashion week rounds, or more recently, mingling with members of Britain’s Royal family. Now, on Friday in London, Blanchett continued her suiting streak, this time taking a currently trendy page of Timothée Chalamet’s style playbook.

Flying solo, and well removed from the universe of Tàr, the actress stepped out to a special screening of Shayda wearing a monochrome suit. Blanchett is the executive producer of the film which might explain why she arrived in such a power look. Her matching wool set consisted of loose-fitting dress pants and a structured blazer. Instead of opting for a button down to pair with the outfit, Blanchett wore the single-button jacket on its own, echoing the current “no shirt” suiting trend. The result was an extremely plunging neckline, finishing just above the actress’ waistband, that left much of her midsection exposed.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The shirtless suit is something Blanchett has gone for in the past, but this version was very “Geek Chic” meets “Sultry Librarian.” A feeling only heightened by her wide-framed black glasses and leather loafers. Blanchett’s London appearance is her first in a little over one month—she last teamed up with Prince William for the Earthshot Prize Awards in Singapore, where she presented an award at the annual event. There, the Aussie dazzled in another suit, from Stella McCartney, with a matching tuxedo vest.

Jordan Pettitt - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Blanchett’s latest venture is EP of director Noora Niasari’s film, Shayda, based on the story of an Iranian mother and daughter who find refuge in an Australian women’s shelter. “We knew this story was strong and had perspective unlike any Australian film we had seen before,” the film star said back in January. “It’s an intensely personal and domestic scenario but the story Noora drew out of it, we felt had wider cultural resonances.”