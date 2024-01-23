Charlotte Casiraghi largely flies under the radar (as far as European Royalty are concerned), but when she does emerge in the public eye, she does so with a certain je ne sais quois. On Tuesday, the socialite continued her streak of stylish (and very rare) appearances as she stepped out to Chanel’s couture presentation in Paris—in a pair of ankle-length jeans, nonetheless. Surely, Jenna Lyons would approve.

Casiraghi, the grandaugther of Princess Grace Kelly of Monaco, is known for her refined, yet slightly understated, personal style—so her choice of jeans isn’t exactly all that surprising. Still, she managed to dress up the mid-wash pair with a longline black and white jacket designed with the brand’s signature tweed fabric. The collarless piece featured abbreviated, three quarter sleeves and exaggerated shoulders.

The Royal continued the casual feel of her jeans with the rest of her look as she opted for black high heel Mary Janes and a matching quilted handbag. Casiraghi also managed to keep things uncomplicated for glam in the form of loose, wavey hair style that she accented with a coral lip.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Once inside the venue, Casiraghi unbuttoned her tweed jacket to reveal a simple white under shirt. Other show attendees, like Casiraghi’s seatmate Lucy Boynton, were also outfitted in various iterations of Chanel’s signature fabric.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It’s evident Casiraghi feels right at home wearing Chanel, and it’s no surprise she’s made her first public appearance in over a month to support the brand’s couture runway show—ironically, she last emerged for their Metiers D’Art spectacle back in December. It makes sense, too: she’s been a signed house ambassador since 2020, and is almost exclusively outfitted by for the French brand for her appearances—both Chanel-related and otherwise.

Prior to her pair of front row sightings, Casiraghi stepped out for a celebration of Monaco’s National Day in November wearing (you guessed it!) Chanel. Flanked by her rarely-seen sons Raphael Elmaleh and Balthazar Rassam, the mother of two cut a chic figure in a matching skirt set. A few weeks prior to that outing, Casiraghi offered a twist on the traditional gala gown (complete with a leg-baring slit and all) as she was honored as Vanity Fair Spain’s Person of the Year. There’s a certain consistency to Casiraghi looks—and whether she’s wearing florals, jeans, or some sort of tweed, it’s safe to assume the label in the back of her pieces are emblazoned with the word “Chanel.”